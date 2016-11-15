On Black Friday, PayU Romania expects transactions with 60% higher than the last year

PayU Romania, the leader of the online payment market estimates an increase with 60% , compared with 2015, of the traded volumes on Black Friday, on November 18, reaching a value of 110 million lei .

“The market of online payments is continuously increasing from one year to another, and this is even more obvious on Black Friday, the most awaited shopping event of the year. We estimate that from the all orders, 25% will be paid online, using the credit card. Of the different options of online payment, card payment rates recorded a considerable increase in the last two years. This year we expect the traded value by card rates to double, reaching about 40 million”, says Marius Costin (photo), Country Manager PayU Romania.

“Regarding the online payments, there is still place for growth. But the consumers need to know how the online payments work, which are the advantages they may have, how can they check if an online store is safe and which are the types of online payments, such that to choose knowingly the best option for them. The trust in the online payments can come from a consistent and long-term educational campaign, supported by the entire industry”, adds Costin Marius.

“In the context of a constant increase in the Black Friday event, it is mandatory for all the participants to be well prepared. We encourage our partners to consider a variety of scenarios, so that the consumers experience to be a positive one. It is valid for us, in the PayU, which is why this year we have invested in developing the technical capacity of the platform. The conducted tests have shown us that we are ready to support over 3,000 transactions / minute,” says Alin Breaban, Software Development Manager Technology Center PayU Group.

The top of the products that the customers choose to buy online is driven by IT&C, category followed by fashion & beauty, home&deco, children’s products and books. These same categories will be the most requested ones on Black Friday.

On 18 November, a team of over 70 people from both PayU offices in Romania and Poland, will ensure that everything is perfect, from IT support and the staff who monitors the platform, continuing with the anti-fraud specialists, with the operations and sales that support the permanent connection with the partners.

Retailers from the PayU portfolio that will participate in this year’s Black Friday edition include: Elephant, eMag, FashionDays, Paravion, PC Garage, Quickmobile Telekom (clickshop.ro, germanos.ro) Vivre.

About PayU

PayU is a global provider of payment services for the companies. The company is a leader on the markets in Central and Eastern Europe and processes transactions for merchants such as Allegro, AmRest, Avon, Blue Air, Makro, Orange, PKP Intercity, Play, Showroom.pl, TUI, Virgin Mobile.

In Romania, PayU works with partners such as Telekom, BlueAir, Paravion, eMag, UPC, Elefant.ro, Altex, Magnolia, NN Insurance, Allianz Direct, Eventim.ro, Decathlon, Fashion Days and others.

Globally, PayU Group operates in 16 countries on four continents for hundreds of thousands of merchants and is owned by Naspers, a multinational company originating in South Africa, with operations in media and online services.