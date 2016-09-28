On the trail of the forgotten treasures of the Saxon communities around Fagaras

The Renascendis association runs from July to November 2016 the “Scrap and joints project-The forgotten treasures of the Saxon communities around Fagaras”, which aims to make a complete inventory of the objects with historical and artistic value retained in the nine Saxon churches (fortified or not) assigned to the evangelical parish in Fagaras, Brasov County.

There will be identified and documented, pieces of silverware or wood, mowers, old textiles, pieces of church furniture, decor items, books and documents that are existing in the evangelical churches in Fagaras, villages like Barcut, Felmer, Rotbav, Selistea, Soars, Jibert, Lovnic and Sercaia . Most of these objects have never been investigated or are even unknown to both experts and the general public. Often being under precarious state of conservation, they risk being destroyed or disappear because of their unknown value.

The project aims to document and save these heritage objects, their introduction into the scientific circuit and, as much as possible, in the tourism, but also for harnessing their local communities.

Along the inventory that will include images of the objects that are accompanied by the description of their expertise, in the project will be also realized products of tourism promotion: a website with information about the nine goals (five medieval churches fortified and four churches from the nineteenth century) and the most valuable and interesting objects that can be seen there, maps with routes between locations and a photo exhibition.

Another important component of this approach is the educational one. For this, the project foresees the making of a coloring book with a selection of studied objects, that will be used in the interactive workshops organized for the children in the villages that are included in the project. The purpose of these activities is to familiarize the children with the aspects of the local history, to get them closer to the local cultural heritage used as a resource for the active learning.