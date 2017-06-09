One of the most important players in the auto parts global industry is expanding its business in Romania

Calsonic Kansei – one of the most important auto parts suppliers worldwide, will expand its already existing business in Romania in Prahova, at Ploiesti Industrial Parc – one of the largest industrial parks in Romania. The confirmation came from the Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, who had a meeting in Bucharest with the representatives of the Japanese company at the end of last month.

According to a press release of the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, at the end of May 2017, Minister Alexandru Petrescu discussed with Calsonic Kansei Japan representatives about the company’s expansion plans in Romania, aiming to build a new production unit of auto parts, as well as to transfer certain production capacities from Asia to Romania. “I am pleased to see that one of the most important players in the auto parts global industry considers Romania the most suitable destination to expand its business, benefiting from both the advantageous fiscal framework and the potential of the specialized human resources.

The automotive field in our country is experiencing a significant growth, the intention of Calsonic Kansei being to reconfirm the good direction which this industrial field has in Romania. The automotive industry is the sector with the largest share of Romanian exports with a contribution of 10% to the national GDP. Growth perspectives are clear and, as a Business Environment Minister, I aim to facilitate the multiplication of investments by increasing the investment footprint of the current companies operating in this area, as well as by attracting new investors in this performing sector”, said the Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Alexandru Petrescu.

The greenfield investment launched by Calsonic Kansei involves building a new electronic components factory for the automotive industry. It will be launched in 2018, with serial production starting in 2020. The even more important thing is that the new investment will generate almost 400 new jobs. According to the Ministry of Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, the new production capacity of the Japanese company will be built in the vicinity of the existing one in the Ploiesti Industrial Parc in Prahova County, an investment started in 2006, which currently has 630 employees. Calsonic Kansei produces radiators for cooling systems, intercoolers, heaters and air conditioning systems in Romania.

Calsonic Kansei is one of the world’s leading auto parts suppliers – Renault-Nissan alliance, Audi, Volkswagen, Daimler, Peugeot, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mazda and others. The company has over 80 factories in which electronic systems, interior components, intake-evacuation systems and thermal systems for vehicles are made. We should mention that the Japanese company’s desire to expand its already existing business in Romania in Ploiesti Industrial Park is also a winning point for Prahova – an important county on the country map for Romanian and foreign investors. Being a project of the Prahova County Council, S.C. Ploiesti Industrial Parc S.A. was founded in 2002, being one of the largest industrial parks in Romania. It is organized as a joint stock company, its sole shareholder being the Prahova County Council. With its four locations in Ploiesti, Urlati, Mizil and Ciorani, the industrial park occupies a total area of 275 hectares, being the second largest in Romania. All the owned locations are separate parks and carry out activities as profit centers. In terms of activity, Ploiesti Industrial Parc S.A. is a local development tool, with no restrictive conditions on the type of residents’ activity.

Thus, domestic and foreign industrial producers are currently operating here, their field of activity ranging from the plastics and wood industry to those in the automotive and oil industry. Ploiesti Industrial Parc is the first one in the county which obtained a license for natural gas supplier. It also holds a license for the distribution of electricity issued by the National Regulatory Authority for Energy, but also for the public water supply and sewerage service, a license issued by the National Regulatory Authority for Community Utilities Services.

Ploiesti Industrial Parc is a member of the Association of the Industrial, Technological and Scientific Parks and Business Incubators in Romania, which aims to promote and develop the industrial, technological, scientific parks and the business incubators in Romania, as tools of the economic progress and as a factor designed to stimulate the development of the business environment at national, European and global level.