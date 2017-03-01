ONRC: Corporate insolvencies, suspensions, dissolutions go down in January 2017

As many as 512 commercial companies initiated insolvency procedures in January 2017, down 22.66 percent from January 2016, according to data with the National Registrar of Companies Office (ONRC).

The lowest such instances were reported in Bucharest City, just 97, down 39.38 percent y-o-y. Bihor County was next, 34 (-32 percent) followed by Prahova County, 31 (+6.9 percent).

The most insolvency instances were recorded in retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 144, down 35.71 percent from the same month a year before.

At the same time, 1,061 companies suspended their business, down 54.66 percent from January 2016, with Bucharest City leading the pack, 137 companies (-61.73 percent).

Dissolutions were down 53.82 percent, to 1,276, with Bucharest City again reporting the highest number, of 277 (-44.49 percent).