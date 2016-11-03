Open gates at the French Institute, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishing in the building located on 77 Dacia Blvd.

French Institute in Bucharest opened its gates on Wednesday, to celebrate 80 years spent in the building of the former private hotel built by the architect Oscar Maugsch, on 77 Dacia Boulevard. Within this event, the public has been invited to discover the story of the building, which is a symbol of the French cultural presence in Bucharest.

On this occasion, the atrium, the Audiovisual and the garden of the French Institute turned into artistic creation spaces, to provide the present public the opportunity to participate and to take part to various activities. The three spaces have simultaneously hosted demonstrations of urban art, exhibitions of paintings and books, sound installations and a radio show.

When entering the garden, the public assisted to a demonstration of graffiti and live drawing, performed by the street artist, the author of comics and the illustrator Alexandru was invited to take part to a workshop of initiation in the Parkour urban discipline, where the balance and the speed of the participants will be tested.

At the entrance of the building, visitors discovered an original circus and acrobatics show, performed by the young talented people from the Parada Foundation, before going to the Audiovisual to visit an exhibition of books meant to present the living history of the Institute, since its establishment.

While climbing the stately stairs in the middle of the atrium, the public could rediscover Bucharest through the street photo exhibition called “Ruecarest”, presenting works of the photographer Fred Fogherty; participants could also assist to the reading of the letters written by Roland Barthes to Philippe Rebeyrol, a former director of the French Institute in the 40s, performed by the actor Bogdan Zamfir.

Upstairs, a special radio show performed by Radio Romania International was organized on the occasion of this anniversary event, in the presence of the director of the French Institute in Romania, Christophe Gigaudaut, as well as of the delegate director of the French Institute in Bucharest, Irina Petrescu and of the author of the book “Bucharest, 77 Dacia Boulevard. A French-Romanian story”, Richard Edwards.

All the visitors who have participated on Wednesday to the actions hosted by the stately historical building located on 77 Dacia Blvd., certainly didn’t feel just simple spectators, but they became witnesses of a fascinating French – Romanian cultural history, through a connection that crosses the time.

The event was realized with the support provided by Orange, BRD-Groupe Société Générale, Dacia, Renault, as well as by TV5Monde, RFI Romania and Radio Romania International.