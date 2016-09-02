Oprea on request for his prosecution: I know I am not guilty

Former Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea on Friday wrote on his Facebook page that he is not guilty of the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina, and that the claims of the prosecutors who have requested his criminal investigation have no real grounds.

“This is no easy moment for me. But I know I am innocent. I am waiting for the entire file, and all that I can say now is that each and every time I will use legal levers to show that the claims of the prosecutors are groundless,” wrote Oprea.

A request from the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) for the commencement of a criminal investigation of Oprea, who is currently a senator, for culpable homicide in the death of agent Gigina reached the Senate on Friday.

“After almost one year, DNA prosecutors say they are asking for approval to start my criminal prosecution in connection with the accident in which Bogdan Gigina died. I said it and say it once again: I am deeply regretting the loss, and words fail to describe how much the tragedy of October 2015 has affected me, especially as a father,” added Oprea.

He also claimed that the investigating prosecutors are following a wrong trail.

“I want justice to be done, but since I have read the DNA statement, I believe the prosecutors are following a wrong trail. I have not had access to the court file, but starting from what has been officially announced so far, there are some things I want to add,’ said Oprea.

He argued that the agent was not part of an official motorcade, but of an ‘accompanying detail,’ saying that he did not set the speed at which trips were made.

“I had never asked for a certain speed during my goings. I would usually ask about the route of the trip. I say it once again, the cruising speed and its adjustment to weather and traffic circumstances are decided upon by the head of the accompanying detail,” wrote Oprea, adding that on the night of the accident he was returning from “one of the state bodies that closely collaborate with the Interior Ministry, namely the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).”

Oprea mentioned that the route and the management of the human resources involved were ‘none of the minister’s business.’

“DNA said that I ‘made Bogdan Gigina be present’ in the detail’ wrong! The route, securing it, managing the human resources and vehicles involved are none of the minister’s business. It would have been impossible for the minister to sit and plan the details of the ‘5 trips’ a day that DNA claims, instead of the minister taking care of other matters,” reads Oprea’s Facebook post.

He argued that DNA “is forgetting something essential, namely mentioning the state of the roads on which the accident occurred.’

“Surprisingly (really?), DNA is committing something essential: Bogdan Gigina did not skip, did not hit a tree, did not drive the wrong way. He fell with his motorcycle in a huge pothole in the road. This is not about speed or rain, but an essential part that the prosecutors are knowingly omitting. In the DNA statement, there is absolutely no mention of the pothole in the road,” added Oprea.

He also quotes the DNA prosecutors as claiming that ‘he, abusing his office ascendency demanded that the trip be made at a very high speed.”

“I gave no oral order, I did not ask, neither did I request anyone to drive at a certain speed or to violate the law, but the prosecutors are claiming that I ‘have forced some demand’ using some alleged ?office ascendancy.’ How did I force it? What is it that the prosecutors are alluding to? What exactly did I do to ?impose’? Is there some order, some oral request or such? Is there some evidence, or is it just the prosecutors’ conjecture?” added Oprea.

Head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi on Thursday asked Senate to be notified about the start of a criminal investigation of Gabriel Oprea for culpable homicide in the court case involving the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina.