Options for PM’s office: PNL and USR stake on Ciolos, ALDE stakes on Tariceanu but is negotiating with PSD, PSD is preparing “handsome man”

Just a few days before the parliamentary elections, PSD is the only political party that is yet to explicitly announce its nomination for the future PM’s office. PNL and USR have nominated incumbent Premier Dacian Ciolos, ALDE has unanimously elected Calin Popescu Tariceanu as its nominee, and PMP is backing Traian Basescu. Credited with the top chance, PSD is not disclosing names and is suggesting it could postpone the decision until a parliamentary majority is formed and the speakers of the two Chambers are appointed, a News.ro analysis shows.

PNL and USR back Ciolos but do not back each other

PNL and USR were the first political parties that made a clear announcement regarding their nominee for the Victoria Palace, but they did so independently of each other, without engaging in real negotiations. USR leader Nicusor Dan talked about Ciolos as a good option for the future PM’s office as early as August, when a campaign to recruit current and former members of the Government also started.

Ciolos’s name was rumoured within PNL during the summer too, however the official announcement came in October, following a vote within the party’s structures.

The moment PNL and USR decided they wanted Dacian Ciolos to continue his stint as Premier, the Head of Government had not made a clear announcement that he would accept the proposal.

PNL seemed much more willing to negotiate a possible political and governance platform with Nicusor Dan’s party, however the latter pointed out that his support is for Ciolos and does not aim to form alliances.

“Ms. Alina Gorghiu, PNL Co-President, has started making public offers of collaboration, seeking the joint backing of a future Government. It is, on one hand, a slightly frivolous way of politicking, following a long series of attacks against USR and, on the other hand, a premature declaration given the absence of PNL’s proven political will for internal reform, transparency and good governance within the local or central administration,” Nicusor Dan stated in September.

Subsequently, Nicusor Dan pointed out he was willing to discuss with other political parties only the voting of bills in Parliament, not governance platforms.

The Liberals continued to make offers to USR leaders. “Obviously, USR is a party I would like to see in Parliament, as I’ve said for a long time. The message and objective that bind us have to do not only with the reform of the political class but also with professionalising Parliament, and with a governance whose Prime Minister would be Ciolos,” Alina Gorghiu stated in an interview for News.ro in November.

During all these talks, in mid-October, Dacian Ciolos officially expressed his intention to continue his stint at the helm of the Government, launching the ‘Platform 100.’ In a message posted on Facebook on December 2, Ciolos came up with a firmer message, after he was accused of not getting directly involved in Sunday’s elections.

“I’m determined to remain faithful to the future of this country, to the change it needs. I’m determined not to make compromises for the sake of some office or just because this is “how it’s done” in politics. I’m determined to keep my word and to assume, in good faith, the share of responsibility that falls on me,” Ciolos wrote.

He also talked about the relationship with USR, calling it “a young party, bearer of many hopes,” which “will next prove it has moved on from good intentions to actions,” but also with PNL, saying he knows that party “very well” and, despite some past “mistakes,” the party “has showed it can transform in order to move on.”

On several occasions, Dacian Ciolos also explained that the fact that he is not running in the elections does not delegitimise his intention to continue leading the Government, because the political parties and alliances that will result will democratically confirm, in Parliament, a Premier, a governance platform and a list of ministers, not being mandatory for the Premier to be a member of Parliament too.

PMP won’t negotiate PM’s office, wants Traian Basescu to hold it regardless of election result

Within PMP, the decision to nominate someone for the future PM’s office has not been formally taken, but has been assumed ever since Traian Basescu joined the party after he concluded his presidential term. Ever since 2015, Traian Basescu has stated in interviews that he considers himself the best option for the PM’s office, bearing in mind how well he knows the state and its institutions.

Basescu picked up this discourse again, much more intensely, in October this year, when he announced he would run in the parliamentary elections. In an interview for News.ro, the ex-president explained that PMP’s stance is unequivocal in what concerns the leadership of the Government: “We consider that we are justified to appoint the Government’s Prime Minister, regardless of the score we register in the elections.”

PMP does not agree with the Dacian Ciolos option, Traian Basescu having particularly criticised the incumbent Premier on numerous occasions. Recently, the PMP President also talked about the possibility of post-elections alliances, but emphasised that they are based on a clear premise, namely that PMP will appoint the Head of Government.

“Of course, I look at PNL as an option, although Ms. Gorghiu said she does not want to form alliances with PMP,” the PMP President said.

ALDE, unanimous vote for Tariceanu, but negotiating with PSD

During a lightning meeting on Sunday, November 20, ALDE unanimously decided to select Calin Popescu Tariceanu as the party’s nominee for the future PM’s office, a nomination it will show up with at the Cotroceni Palace negotiations. Tariceanu said the decision was taken following sociological surveys too, but also because people allegedly asked him repeatedly, at electoral events, why does he not make another bid for the office he previously held in 2004-2008.

ALDE leaders were asked why they made this nomination, considering President Klaus Iohannis announced on several occasions he would not appoint a person that has legal problems, and the Senate Speaker is being criminally prosecuted. Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated that the people’s vote is the only criterion that can be considered when appointing a Premier.

“Bearing in mind that apart from the citizens’ vote the Romanian Constitution does not stipulate other criteria for appointing the Prime Minister, I expect the President to fully respect constitutional provisions, because the labels he uses are rather used by convicts, not by intellectuals,” he said.

ALDE’s announcement prompted a sarcastic retort from PSD President Liviu Dragnea. “If ALDE wins the elections, I find Mr. Tariceanu’s desire justified,” Dragnea said on the same day on which Tariceanu was unanimously voted.

ALDE leaders nuanced their stance in the days that followed. Tariceanu explained that regardless of PSD and ALDE’s individual decisions, negotiations will take place after the elections, and the two political parties will show up with a joint proposal at the Cotroceni Palace negotiations, without clearly pointing out the criteria based on which the Premier will be selected.

“Certainly, after the elections, I don’t know whether that night or the day after, but surely once validated by the electorate, with a nominee for the Prime Minister’s office, our party will show up with PSD at the negotiations, considering that we can go forward only by nominating a single candidate for the Prime Minister’s office,” the ALDE Co-President said.

Liviu Dragnea, mysterious regarding the PSD proposal for the PM. Social Democrats will not have consultations right after elections

In the public space, Liviu Dragnea’s name as a possible PM supported by PSD was circulated since the beginning of the year, the discussions becoming hotter than ever after President Klaus Iohannis declared himself against a PM with legal problems, which excludes the PSD leader, who has a final conviction for electoral fraud. PSD leaders, headed by Liviu Dragnea, were tinted in reactions, without confirming or infirming this possibility.

However, the law on organizing and functioning of the Government doesn’t allow a finally convicted person to be art of the Government. Social Democrats allies from ALDE showed themselves to be not so convinced that this is an inconvenient.

“There is the constitutional perspective, which is very clear: there are no additional prohibitions for somebody who can be a future Prime-Minister. There is the law in force, bringing restrictions, but these things will be discussed at the right time and we’ll see the solution we foresee”, stated Tariceanu.

Meanwhile, PSD President Liviu Dragnea offered on several occasions parts of information related to the Social Democrat PM profile: “He is ready. He’s a man. He’s a good-looking man”, said Liviu Dragnea in November, causing speculations from the press that Social Democrats are training the former European Funds Minister Eugen Teodorvici. Gabriela Firea added: “He’ll be a good-looking and smart man”. Former PM Victor Ponta joined the discussion, saying that this person was a member of his Government, strengthening the discussions related to the possibility that Teodorovici will be what the press called “the Prince Charming” of the Social Democrats.

Liviu Dragnea reopened the subject in an interview from Monday, saying that he will be a man “for sure”, to eliminate any speculations related to the General Mayor Gabriela Firea, but he also stated that the M that he has in his mind is not one of the “winnowed” persons in the recent period.

In addition to these uncertain clues, the discussion became even more complicated after another intervention of the former PM Victor Ponta, who said that there is one more option, besides Liviu Dragnea and Eugen Teodorovici: the former Labor Minister Rovana Plumb.

Last weekend, Dragnea has also launched a much more important message: Social Democrats would like to postpone the appointment of the Prime-Minister, refusing consultations at the Cotroceni Palace right after the result of the elections will be announced.

“We don’t have anything to do at Cotroceni until the current Parliament doesn’t finish its term. First, the terms of the new parliamentarians have to be validated, permanent bureaus have to be formed, the Presidents of the two Chambers have to be elected, and only then we can go to Cotroceni”, said Dragnea.

This would mean delays that could push the date of the consultations after Christmas, considering the procedural steps that must be fulfilled for taking over the seats, for the oath, for forming the structures in Parliament and for negotiating the majorities.

Until now, there is no reaction from the Cotroceni Palace on this subject, but according to the practice of the previous years, the consultations on the matter of the new Government were convened in the week after elections.

The options for post-election alliances and the unknowns

Considering the manner in which the parties positioned themselves until now, there is are a number of possible alliances, but even more unknowns.

On the one hand, PNL and USR seem to be natural allies in this moment, although Save Romania Union strictly limits any discussion to certain principles and ideas, which, in their opinion, Liberals don’t respect yet. Although Nicusor Dan didn’t specify clearly which are USR’s post-elections plans, considering the experience of the party within CGMB (General Council of the Bucharest Municipality), the Union may prefer to vote the appointment of a Ciolos II Government, but punctually supporting it in the Parliament.

But in the event that PNL and USR will conclude a post-elections alliance, in one form or another, PMP could join them, and it clearly stated that it excludes any relation to PSD. PMP wasn’t willing to discuss with Liberals in any terms, but they left this door open through Traian Basescu’s statements.

Another party that didn’t mention Very clear what plans does it have is UDMR, who declared itself to be open to a cooperation with both PSD and PNL-USR. According to the already historical strategy of UDMR, the party prefers to join a clearly defined majority. This summer, Kelemen Hunor said that OSD has the first chance to form the Government, foreseeing the possibility of a collaboration, but this autumn, the same Kelemen Hunor spoke about the possibility to support Ciolos, if there is “a clear majority”. Thus, UDMR’s support could be directed, most likely, to the political block ranked with the first chance after elections.

Things are much clearer inside PSD, taking into account that the alliance with ALDE is assumed, the two parties being ready to jointly negotiate the name of the PM and the majority formula. But polls indicate that, most likely, they need another party to form this majority. PSD could also fight for UDMR’s votes, but PRU could also be an ally, if Bogdan Diaconu’s party will enter the Parliament. But polls don’t quote PRU with a sufficient score to tip the balance, being uncertain if the party will enter the Legislature.

Finally, the minorities’ group could bring 16 votes in the favor of a majority, but, as in UDMR’s case, they will be most likely granted to the party or alliance quoted with the first chance.