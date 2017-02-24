Orange Romania reports 3.8-pct increase in Q4 2016 business turnover, 10.338 million customers

Telecom operator Orange has reported a business turnover in Romania of nearly 260 million euros for Q4 2016, up 3.8 percent from Q4 2015, while its customer base reached 10.338 million at the end of the year, according to the company’s financial reports released on Thursday.

October-December 2016, Orange Romania posted a business turnover of 259.7 million euros, up 3.8 percent from the same period of the year before, with this being the seventh consecutive quarter to witness increasing revenues. The entire 2016 turnover was standing at 986.8 million euros.

As of December 31, 2016, Orange Romania was providing mobile and landline telecommunications services to 10,388,000 customers, with the number of subscribers exceeding 5 million for the first time.

“In 2016, Orange became a provider of landline services in urban areas, rounding up its existing portfolio of mobile voice and internet services, satellite television and 4G landline internet services as well as broadband fiber internet and cable television. The customer base for satellite and cable television services Orange Home TV reached a total of 333,000, up 20.9 percent in Q4 2016 from Q4 2015.”

As far as 4G services customers are concerned, Orange reported a base of more than 2.2 million, double the figure in the same interval of 2015. Mobile internet traffic is said to have doubled in 2016 from 2015, while 4G traffic surged four times.