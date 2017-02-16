Orange Romania, top employer for the fifth consecutive year

Orange Romania has been recently awarded The Top Employer Europe 2017, thus, being recognized for the fifth consecutive year, the exceptional working environment and the opportunities of professional development that the company provides to the employees. Orange is the only telecommunications company in Romania to obtain this certification from the independent institute Top Employers Institute.

The annual international survey conducted by the Top Employers Institute recognizes the top employers merits, certifying the efforts of the companies that succeed to provide excellent conditions for the employees and an environment that encourages the development of talent at all levels of the organization and constant improvement of the employment practices.

The Top Employer certification is based on a rigorous research process, only the companies that fulfill a number of strict standards being eligible for it. Among the nine criteria on which this process is based are included the talent management strategy, the organizational culture, the performance management, the learning and development programs, the compensation and benefits policy.

“Our strategy is based on listening the employees and on providing the resources they need to pursue the development plans, and the constant attention that we pay to their needs is reflected in the quality of services that we provide to the customers. Given the fact that for them the care for employees is one of the important indicators of the companies’ degree of responsibility * The Top Employer certification recognizes both the opportunities that we offer to the employees, and the efforts we are making to meet our customers’ expectations”, said Ioana Marcu, Director of Human resources of Orange Romania.