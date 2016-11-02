Orban case: Urdareanu claims former Liberal asked him for money for B1TV and Realitatea TV managers

Businessman Tiberiu Urdareanu (photo), who denounced Ludovic Orban in the case in which the latter is accused of influence peddling, has stated that the 50,000 Euros that the Liberal Lower Chamber MP allegedly asked from him in March was set to be used only in small part for campaign ads, with most of it being privately demanded by B1TV manager Sorin Oancea and Realitatea TV manager Cozmin Gusa.

“The second meeting with Ludovic Orban took place at the end of March 2016. We discussed various topics related to the Bucharest City Hall. I presented, in detail, my ongoing projects and problems. He updated me on the campaign, the opinion polls. The way I saw it, I was asked for 50,000 Euros, as a sum needed to privately pay the managers of some television stations. Basically, only a small percentage of the sum would have been paid to the two TV stations, most of the sum being personally requested for the managers of the two television stations, namely Sorin Oancea from B1 and Cozmin Gusa from Realitatea TV. He also told me that he had the most correct relationship with Digi24. In what concerns Antena 3, he wouldn’t have wanted exposure on this channel, bearing in mind that his electorate did not fit the profile of that channel’s viewers,” Tiberiu Urdareanu stated in court, realitatea.net informs.

Urdareanu claimed he used a tape recorder as a precaution, considering he was being indicted, on conditional bail, in a different case.

Former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban was asked, when leaving the High Court, for his comments on Urdareanu’s statements concerning the money that would have ended up in Gusa and Oancea’s hands. Orban stated that this is only a way of interpreting things, adding that the prosecutor’s report contains an erroneous transcription of the recorded talks.

“It’s an interpretation, not a fact. Not my interpretation, the prosecutor’s, Mr. Urdareanu’s. There’s no point going into details. (…) The recordings exists and they allow the drawing of a conclusion. (…) I had talked with mass-media representatives, with the leaders of various television stations, news websites, publications. They were all within the legal framework. Even the talks that Mr. Urdareanu recorded do not show… Of course, there is a transcription that does not match the recording, it appears in the prosecutor’s report and I noticed it; it says that Cozmin and Sorin “asked me.” It’s inaccurate. What I said was “I’ll settle this with Cozmin, Sorin and others.” I was talking about the fact that the television stations, the ‘shops’ as I called them, are in a difficult situation and are using the campaigns as an opportunity to make some money. I was referring to television stations, not persons. The erroneous transcript is very important,” Ludovic Orban stated, Agerpres informs.

Businessman Tiberiu Urdareanu is being tried, since December 2015, alongside Iasi Mayor Gheorghe Nichita, for corruption in relation to a traffic management contract worth almost 70 million Lei awarded to the UTI – SC Information Business Consulting SRL association in return for 10 percent of the contract’s value, romanialibera.ro informs.

After he was indicted by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors, Tiberiu Urdareanu collaborated with the investigators in the hope of receiving a more lenient sentence. That is allegedly how Urdareanu ended up denouncing Ludovic Orban, and in order to prove the accusations levied against the Liberal lawmaker, who was running for the Bucharest City Hall at the time, he recorded him allegedly saying he needed 50,000 Euros for his elections campaign. The money would have been used to pay off persons holding decision-making positions within the leadership of two television stations, in return for promoting his image, judicial sources pointed out on April 20, News.ro informs.

Ludovic Orban was charged and remanded on conditional bail on April 11. On the same day, the Liberal announced he would bow out of the race for the Bucharest City Hall and would resign from the office of PNL First Vice President and Lower Chamber Deputy Speaker. Ludovic Orban is accused of asking a businessman for campaign contributions.

Investigators claim that on March 1, “defendant Orban Ludovic, First Vice President of a political party, contacted a businessman he was acquainted with, asking him for financial support for his campaign in the local elections scheduled in the summer of 2016, in which Orban Ludovic is running for the office of Bucharest Mayor. The money was allegedly demanded in order to be remitted to two television stations, with the observation that he would have had to give the money to persons he named, persons holding decision-making positions within two television stations, in return for the promotion of the candidate’s image. Defendant Ludovic Orban pointed out that he needed the sum of money in approximately one or two weeks’ time,” the DNA showed.

According to the DNA, during a new meeting, on March 20, defendant Orban Ludovic allegedly asked the businessman for 50,000 Euros, in cash, pointing out that he would have to give the money to persons he named, persons holding decision-making positions within two television stations, in return for the promotion of the candidate’s image. Defendant Ludovic Orban pointed out that he needed the sum of money in approximately one or two weeks’ time,” the DNA pointed out.

Anticorruption prosecutors also point out that the businessman allegedly accepted to pay the 50,000 Euros bearing in mind the leading position Orban Ludovic held in a political party and his ability to intervene in domains of interest for the businessman’s companies.