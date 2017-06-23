Orban: Currently, PNL has no guarantee it can build parliamentary majority

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Friday in Iasi that the Liberals currently don’t have any guarantee they can build a parliamentary majority.

“There are great difficulties with building a parliamentary majority. Besides, we have no guarantee today that we can build such majority. If UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] comes up and lays down the conditions it imposed on [national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)] Dragnea, we will never accept such thing. We end discussions immediately,” Orban told a news conference.

He reiterated that the PNL will vote “against any gov’t made up of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)”.

“The National Liberal Party is prepared in any moment to take over the responsibility of governing. We certainly want that. And we want to enter the governing through the front door, not by negotiations behind the scenes, that would place us in the situation of not being able to put into practice the governing programme. (…) We will vote against any gov’t including PSD, unless a candidate belonging to PNL will be nominated [for prime minister] ,” Orban stated.

“We’ll try to form parliamentary majority, we’ll talk with anyone except PSD. Snap elections, PNL’s preferred option”

On Thursday, at the end of the party’s Executive Bureau meeting, Orban stated that the Liberals will try to form a parliamentary majority and that in the following days they will hold talks with all parliamentary parties except PSD, pointing out that snap elections are the options that his party prefers.

“If possible, we’ll try to form a parliamentary majority. We’ll hold exploratory talks with any partner except those who mocked Romania. (…) We won’t hold any negotiations on forming the new Government with PSD. We categorically rule out any kind of discussion with those who mocked Romania. Secondly: if we end up in the situation of voting, we’ll vote against any Government formula that includes PSD,” Ludovic Orban stated.

The PNL leader said talks will take place including with ALDE or with a part of ALDE, since a parliamentary majority cannot be formed without the party led by Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

He added that snap elections are the option that PNL leaders currently prefer, because the current parliamentary configuration does not favour the construction of a majority.

“We know very well that in Romania, because of the constitutional establishment, at a second nomination of the Government the MPs are probably capable of confirming even an unusual Premier just to avoid terminating their mandates. It’s an option we cannot ignore,” Ludovic Orban added.

The PNL leader explained that consultations will take place within the party’s county branches too, over the weekend, in order to outline the mandate that the Liberals will carry with them at the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis on Monday.

“We’re consulting the county branches about the possible partners that might help us in a potential parliamentary majority. We’re consulting the branches on whether to nominate a Premier or not, the consultations obviously being conditioned by our capacity to manage, via negotiations, the forming of a parliamentary majority. Obviously, PNL is ready at any moment to assume the responsibility of governing, but we want to come to power through the front door, without compromises, having behind us a solid and stable parliamentary majority,” the PNL President added.

Ludovic Orban categorically rejected the option of a national unity government or the option of a technocratic Premier, and said the decision on whether to nominate a Premier during the consultations with President Iohannis has not been taken for the time being.

“Let’s not sell the bearskin before we catch the bear. Of course, we discussed this topic too. On Monday, the Political Bureau will meet the parliamentary groups, meeting that will be attended by the presidents of county branches too. At this meeting, we will establish the members of the delegation that will represent us at Cotroceni and the mandate that the delegation will receive,” Orban concluded.