Orban: PNL demands committee to inquire into retirement and rehires at Interior Ministry

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday that the Liberals want a committee to be set up to inquire into retirements and rehires at the Interior Ministry (MAI).

“The Police seem to me to be subordinated to the school secretary in the county of Mr Dragne named Carmen Dan. She is in our crosshairs and we have asked for her resignation; we will also start the procedure for setting up an inquiry committee into retirements and rehiring ordered by Carmen Dan at the Interior Ministry. If this is a police state, it is a police state controlled by the PSD [Social Democratic Party]. At present, there are very few public institutions in Romania that are not controlled by PSD,” Orban said after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.