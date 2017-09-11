Orban: We consume most of our energy inside the party, in internal disputes. We have a very bad communication

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday, at the opening of the Liberal Women Summer School held in Jupiter, that most of the energy is consumed inside the party, in internal disputes, not for sending message outside the party, and he said that PNL has a very bad communication, educational management and project management, since there are organizations in which he held press conferences more often than the leader of the county branch.

On Saturday, Orban opened the Liberal Women Summer School saying in his speech that all the structures of the party have to be organized in order to align it into the battle front.

“After the elections, we actually have six months until the end of the year, and I said that our six-month objective is to align the party into the battle front. In order to align the party into the battle front, we have to organize all the party structures. After the elections held in the organizations and at the national level, until the end of the year, our objective is to set all the party organization, the youth organization, the women organization, the league of the local representatives” said the PNL leader.

He mentioned that the party’s communication, organizational management and project management are very bad.

“By the end of the year, I want us to finalize all the procedures for identifying the training needs that the party needs at each level. I tell you from the start, our communication is very bad, our organizational management is very bad, our project management is very bad, we don’t even initiate projects, programs that we should constantly and consistently take to an end for a medium or long term. Our session management is bad: I have attended bureau meetings without an agenda, without a minimum preparation of the theme that should be made by the president or one of the members of the county bureau” Ludovic Orban stated, mentioning that there are organizations where he held press conferences more often than the leader of the county organization.

He believes that most of the energy is consumed in internal disputes, not in order to send messages outside the party.

“We consume most of the energy inside the party, in internal disputes, in internal discussions, and too little energy is consumed in order to send messages outside the party. And not any kind of messages: they must be messages that should really have the capacity to improve the perception on the National Liberal Party” Ludovic Orban stated.

Liberal Women Summer School was held last weekend at a hotel in the Jupiter resort.