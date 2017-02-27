Ordinance 13’s Trojan: Ordinance 9

I never considered Romanian politicians too inspired when it comes to jokes or too willing to create an environment for relaxed, comfortable, polite and intelligent dialogue with those outside their personal political circle.

And, in my opinion, this handicap derives from each Romanian political character’s firm conviction that the lack of arrogance and cynicism (meant to be subtle) in the interaction with any person from outside the circle of political power is an obvious sign of weakness.

However, what happens when characters who prove to have a cynical, outright dark humour, whose target is the very political structure they are part of and even their bosses or “colleagues,” appear right at the heart of this exclusivist circle?

We already know that Victor Ponta was and remains a novel figure in the Romanian political landscape of recent years. And this note of novelty on the part of the former Prime Minister of Romania never had that eccentric touch of good omen or refinement expected from a politician who, coincidentally or not, ended up being one of the leaders of the Left and of the Romanian Government.

Having lately disappeared from the political scene’s area of visibility and resonance, Victor Ponta recently returned under the spotlight of the media, with the same air of rebel teenager, causing shock, more or less, with a ruffling statement about the way the current trio – Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Sorin Grindeanu – manages power.

Starting by opining on the already famous Ordinance 13, Ponta once again takes up a position of antagonism toward PSD’s unforgiving and terrifying party machine, stating that: “It was failure to assume responsibility. You can’t blame everything on Iordache. Mr Tariceanu, Mr Dragnea and Mr Grindeanu should have said it in broad daylight. If you say it’s an emergency, don’t leave it for 10 days from now. If it’s something pressing, good, if not, leave it in Parliament. Moreover, there was no communication. Everything was a mistake.”

Now, we cannot suspect Victor Ponta of complete lack of political maturity or of a strange, unconscious and sadistic thirst to mess with vanities and party hierarchies only for the sake of eccentricity or of a personal political vision that would show that PSD still has people who can see the mistake clearly and with “expedience” and who can point it out without fearing the potential immediate dramatic consequences.

And the fresh Mihai Chirica case comes to support this simple logic, speaking by itself what it means to position yourself against the party current.

However, no matter how strange and improbable Victor Ponta’s intention to emphasise a fact that has lately become more than obvious would be, that of abuse of power and of the serious errors that the current political power is doing one after the other and without any kind of embarrassment or remorse, coincidentally or not, Victor Ponta has expressed a series of irrefutable truths, which become the more axiomatic, grave and full of dangerous meaning the more they are spoken by one of the people who matter and will always matter within PSD.

Simple truths, of shocking simplicity, such as the fact that an Emergency Ordinance is called like that precisely because it cannot have a latency of days and weeks, but has a mandatory and immediate character.

This statement brings about a series of questions that I, for one, have ceaselessly asked myself ever since the current Government, once in power, suspiciously hastened to throw into the political arena a series of Emergency Ordinances which culminated, apparently, with Ordinance 13. But which, unfortunately, have opened a Pandora’s Box whose efflux and effects are difficult to estimate in the long term.

In the vortex of the first days of the year, when all eyes were carefully watching the abrogation or non-abrogation of Ordinance 13, doubled by the constantly rising tension of the talks on the drawing up and approval of the state budget, at the height of the wide-scale demonstrations that were born and grew in the first month of the year, few were those who noticed or had the time and attention to also look beyond the long disputed apple of discord thrown, apparently deliberately, in the court of civil society in order to distract the attention away from another Emergency Ordinance that the Grindeanu Government approved also during this period.

An ordinance whose effects will certainly be much more important and grave for Romania in the next 4 years and which includes the monstrous gimmick of eliminating accountability for abuse of office which Ordinance 13 carried in a Trojan-like and infamous style.

We are talking about Emergency Ordinance no.9/2017 on some budgetary measures, issued on 25 January 2017, which suspends for one year the most important articles of Law no.500/2002 on public finances. This law forms the basis of the drafting and approval of the Romanian budget.

This Ordinance appeared, allegedly, as a necessity and as part of the plan to relax criminal legislation, a plan that PSD considers for the 4 years of governing that lie ahead, and is the twin sister of the nefarious Ordinance 13. The only difference between them is the time of their issuance (Ordinance 13 being born on the night of January 31) and the diabolical ability with which the Grindeanu Government managed to hide the intent of Ordinance 13 in the enunciation and effect of Ordinance 9, which was left in the backdrop and was skilfully packaged in the haste – well-intended toward the Romanian state and its citizens – to forward to Parliament and President Iohannis, for approval and promulgation, the draft budget for 2017.

Steps completely useless and cancelled by the very contents of Ordinance 9, which, through its cunning provisions, basically cancels the necessity of the parliamentary and presidential route and filters in what concerns any aspect related to the approval of the state budget and of the way in which it is allocated and managed after its disposal.

In brief, the articles of law suspended (!) by Ordinance no.9 stipulate in essence the fact that “the commitment of expenditures from these budgets is made solely within the limit of the budget credits approved” and that “the commitment and use of budget credits for purposes other than those approved results in the culprits being held accountable in line with the law.” Another article suspended for a year stipulates that “in order to accomplish the multiannual actions, credit release authorities sign legal commitments, within the limit of the commitment credits approved through the budget for the budgetary year concerned.”

More concisely and clearer, through Ordinance no.9, Liviu Dragnea, by way of the Grindeanu Government, becomes the absolute master of all public funds in Romania.

And this will happen because of the suspension of any restriction meant to limit the commitment credits approved through the budget for the budgetary year concerned.

Thus, the money will end up in the possession and at the whim of PSD, through the local power network made up of “credit release authorities.” Namely, none other than PSD mayors and chairmen of county councils, including the ministries, which will no longer be held legally accountable for abuse of office because… abuse of office has just been decriminalised by Ordinance 13 (!!!) which was killed twice but we do not and will never know whether its effects would ever cease existing or when.

And even if Ordinance 13 were to finally lose power, Ordinance 9 eliminates through itself the very possibility of holding accountable for abuse of office any of the parties it concerns.

In other words, Ordinance 13 was nothing but a demo of the true disaster.

And, although a rarefied part of the press talked these days about the true trap and the place it was skilfully placed by PSD’s stage props, sound and camera team, it seems at this moment nobody is actually convinced and willing to unmask and annihilate this whole awfulness which has already started generating effects.

On the other hand, once the Ordinance 13 episode of the Social-Democrat soap opera ended, once the public opinion’s fury and hunger, obsessively channelled toward the unfortunate illusion created by Ordinance 13-14, I notice how the attention of the whole Romania is now being channelled toward another teargas canister whose smoke will enter our eyes and mind and will keep us busy for some time from now own – the anticorruption referendum.

However, since I mentioned the upcoming referendum offered to Romanians like a sugar cube meant to sweeten the bitterness of the reality we are living in for so long, finally, I would have a humble but essential question:

How did President Klaus Iohannis read the draft 2017 budget and why did he need an extended period of passive thinking in this case, considering that the presidential view and vigilance overlooked Emergency Ordinance 9, an issue that, in my opinion, could have also generated the answer of a national conclusion on the rhetorical nature of the question on the need to continue or not to continue the fight against high-level corruption in Romania?!