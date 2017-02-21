Ordinances nos.13&14 terminated in Parliament: Lower Chamber approves GEO 14 and law abrogating GEO 13

On Tuesday, the Lower Chamber adopted government emergency ordinance no.14 (GEO 14), with 292 votes in favour and one abstention. Three lawmakers did not exercise their right to vote.

Likewise, the Lower Chamber approved the law abrogating GEO 13, with 291 votes in favour and 3 abstentions. One lawmaker did not exercise his right to vote.

Prior to that, the Lower Chamber debated the two ordinances, PNL asking for guarantees that there would be no other assault on the judiciary, and USR asking for the burial of “the dead horse” – GEO 13. PSD MP Eugen Nicolicea deemed that GEO 14 was debated under an urgent procedure and “everything else are but political statements.”

PNL President Raluca Turcan asked the leaders of PSD and ALDE, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, as well as Premier Sorin Grindeanu, to give up any attitude that could become an attack on the judiciary. Likewise, PNL asked the parliamentary majority to say “transparently, predictably and firmly” how it intends to set the Criminal Codes in line with Constitutional Court decisions.

In addition, National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmaker Ioan Cupsa proposed the adoption of an amendment which stipulated that “GEO 13 ceases its applicability at the date when GEO 14 enters into force,” but the amendment was rejected by the plenary. He mentioned that this amendment sought to assure the MPs that the law repealing GEO 13 would not be challenged by the Constitutional Court of Romania.

“The law repealing GEO 13 has to essentially contain the amendment that we drew up. We’ve drawn it (the amendment – e.n.) up not because we wanted to and it’s not a political decision, but a responsible decision. The Constitutional Court of Romania, in two of the decisions adjudicated throughout the years, forced Parliament to also comprise, in the laws repealing ordinances, as a norm, the situation, the state of the judicial effects that were already generated (or not) by the emergency ordinance concerned. (…) We warn you that we are rendering this law vulnerable, this law that we are adopting today in Parliament, and then we will all reimburse it politically. (…) Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), if you truly want the effects of OUG 13 not to occur in the future, you are indebted to adopt the amendment that we formulated,” Cupsa stated in the plenary meeting.

Dragnea not present at the vote. Turcan: His little hand would have shaken

PSD President Liviu Dragnea was not present at the Lower Chamber’s vote on GEO 13 and GEO 14 on Tuesday, his gesture being censured by PNL’s interim president Raluca Turcan, who stated that the Social Democratic leader’s “hand would have shaken were he to vote on these two bills.”

“I’m looking carefully in the hall and I’m not seeing someone who could have expressed his opinion on this vote, namely the person who brought you in this situation, Liviu Dragnea. His hand would probably have shaken were he to vote on these two bills. It seems the saga of the two emergency ordinances, 13 and 14, has ended today and a mistake has been corrected. (…) In Brussels, Premier Grindeanu said GEO 13 was a mistake, but in the country he said something entirely different,” PNL’s interim president Raluca Turcan stated in the Lower Chamber.

At the same time, during the plenary meeting, PNL asked the Grindeanu Government to resign, Turcan claiming that it “has discredited” Romania.

The Lower Chamber was the decisional forum for this bill.