Oregon Park hosts new Stradale restaurant

Oregon Park, the newest office development by Portland Trust in Bucharest, announces the opening of Stradale, a street food concept restaurant developed by Chef Foa of Flavours. The 500 sqm restaurant will be situated in Oregon Park and it will open at the beginning of November.

Based on the street food idea with live cooking sessions, the Stradale Restaurant at Oregon Park will blend the street-spirit of all its other locations with tech characteristics of design and interior decor. The design concept creatively blends wood with metallic elements that will remind the customers of the relaxed atmosphere of street festivals. This will be the fifth Stradale in Bucharest, and will be accessible both to the office tenants in Oregon Park and the general public.

“At Portland, we believe that office buildings of the future are more than just office space: it is about an environment where people need to feel good and work hard! Stradale and Oregon Park are a perfect match and I am sure that our other tenants from buildings A and B will really enjoy the food and atmosphere of the restaurant. There are many other office buildings nearby and Portland has built a passage footpath directly to Dimitrie Pompei Boulevard, which will allow other office workers in the Floreasca area to enjoy the flavours of the Stradale concept”, stated Florin Furdui (photo), Country Manager of Portland Trust Romania. “Stradale is a restaurant run by a famous team of professionals, with whom we share the commitment to high quality standards. They come with the taste, we provide a fantastic environment!”, added Mr. Florin Furdui.

Stradale will be accommodated in Building A, the first building completed in September this year in Oregon Park. It comprises 21,000 sqm over ground and 6 upper floors occupied by Oracle, who continue to expand in the Floreasca area.

“Oregon Park offers a perfect position in the Northern area of Bucharest and we are sure that we will find a lot of people that will appreciate the street-food concept that we offer, the talent and the professionalism of our staff and Chefs. The opening of Oregon Park is an important step for us in the development of the Stradale brand together with our team of Chefs. We found a great support in our partners at Oregon Park during this period and we are convinced that we will continue this perfect cooperation in the future”, explained Chef Foa, Executive Chef at Flavours.

Stradale, a brand developed by the event catering company Flavours, is the first restaurant in Romania that brings the concept of street food inside and will offer live cooking shows and live experiences during which the Chefs will prepare different kinds of barbeque and fresh bread in front of their customers in Oregon Park. Flavours was created in 2002 and made its mission to put together a team of professionals, whose members all share the love of food and have an appreciation of high standards and ingredients. The team is led by Chef Foa, one of the most famous Chefs in our country.

Oregon Park is located on Soseaua Pipera, in the Northern part of Bucharest and will have three buildings with a total surface of 72,000 sqm of office space. Building A has 21,000 sqm and is fully leased to Oracle. Expected to be completed in October, Building B will have 24,000 sqm of which 5,000 sqm are already leased. Like all other office buildings developed by Portland Trust, Oregon Park offers its tenants a combination of high specification, efficient floor plates with a particular focus on low energy consumption and ecology.

Portland Trust is a well-known commercial developer in Central Europe and was founded in 1997. Robert Neale is the owner and Managing Director of the company which has offices in Prague and Bucharest and has built to date more than 550,000 m2 of leasable new commercial space.

Portland Trust has had a long term joint venture with ARES Management, a partnership that has allowed Portland Trust to expand and invest in large projects in various countries throughout CEE. In Romania, the company focuses on the development of institutional quality office buildings.

Portland Trust is dedicated to a clear and simple environmental policy of using local, natural materials where possible, designing buildings in a fundamentally efficient manner, use of modern, efficient technology and adhering to both local and international guidelines for energy efficiency. The company has won many awards for design and sustainability.