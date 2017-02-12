Orsay inaugurates the 36th store in Romania in Veranda Mall

The German retailer Orsay has opened a new store in Bucharest on Friday, February 10, in Veranda Mall, thus reaching a network formed by eight stores in Bucharest and 36 stores in the whole country, in cities like Cluj, Timisoara, Baia Mare, Oradea, Arad, Iasi, Buzau, Constanta, Brasov, Targu Mures and Sibiu.

The store is placed at the ground floor of the Veranda Mall shopping center, having an area of approx. 200 sqm.

“By opening the Orsay store, we want to enrich the offer that we bring to the ladies, particularly in this period and in the coming one, namely in March, providing them with a unique shopping experience. Since the opening of the mall, we’ve tried to bring brands that make the shopping experience complete, for everybody, including gentlemen or children. We’d also like to bring, besides shopping experiences, different activities and services in which our entire targeted public will find itself” stated Maria Craciun, Veranda Mall Center Manager (photo R.), in a press conference. “The Orsay brand is representative in this industry, and we are sure that it will be a benchmark for the female visitors who wish to express their femininity”, she also stated.

At the opening of the new store, it was also announced the official launching of the retailer’s spring collection, under an organized event, on March 4.

“It’s the 36th ORSAY store in Romania, and we’re glad that we were able to reach closer to the residents of the Obor area, through our collaboration with Veranda Mall. The purpose of the brand is to provide modern clothing at affordable prices, in order for all of our clients to be able to find here those fashion options that highlight their personality. The new collection is daring, adapted to the fashion of the metropolises of the world” stated Alina Chendrean, ORSAY Area Manager Romania & Hungary (photo L.). “2017 is also an anniversary year. 10 years ago, the Orsay adventure started on the Romanian market, and we’ll definitely have more events”, she added.

ORSAY’s portfolio consists in a wide range of products suitable to each style, providing customers with the opportunity to stand out, following the latest trends in fashion. In the new store located in Veranda Mall, you can find the 2017 Spring collection, remarkable by contrasts, decorative embroidery and guipure lace, embellishing dresses with a floral pattern. Also, the bomber jackets and the metallic tones are specific to the 2017 Spring collection, while the “athleisure” style, defining sporty elegance, reflects the ultra-feminine version. The themes presented in the new collection include Valentines – inspired by Valentino and Dolce & Gabanna, Pretty Dots – which “points the spring”, as Alina Chendrean stated, Urban Rose – which includes decorative motifs in denim suits, also inspired by Dolce & Gabanna, as well as a collection of business suits.