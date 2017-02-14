Orsova Shipyard’s 2016 net profit up sixfold from previous year

The Orsova Shipyard ended 2016 with a net profit of over 2.79 million lei, up six times from the previous year, according to data released on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company also recorded a 75.84 ml lei operating income and operating expenses of about 72.36 million lei.

Long-term liabilities amount to 3.72 million lei, by 5 percent lower. The shipyard’s total assets value is in excess of 100.9 million lei and non-current assets amount to more than 36.5 million lei.

SIF Transilvania holds most of the company’s shares, specifically a stake of nearly 50 percent, followed by SIF Oltenia with 21.2 pct, other shareholders with 15.6 percent and SIF Muntenia with 13.1 pct..

The Orsova Shipyard was founded in 1890 as a small ship repair facility for the vessels participating in the construction of the navigable waterway between the Iron Gates and the Sip cataracts (near the Serbian bank). The first ships for export were produced in 1992 and currently the shipyard rolls out 8-10 hulls of river / sea vessels a year for the West European market. In 1998 the company was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.