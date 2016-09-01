Over 1.28 million international visitors cross Romanian borders in July, up by 12 pct

Over 1.28 million international visitors crossed Romania’s borders in July 2016, up by 11.9 percent compared to the same time in 2016; 272,000 of them were registered in tourism registries, according to information released by the International Institute of Statistics (INS).

Most foreign visitors (92.5 percent) came from countries in Europe.

At the same time, 1.66 million Romanians left the country in July 2016, up by 21.7 percent compared to July 2015. Most Romanians, 71.5 percent, traveled abroad by land.

Romanian tourists were the majority that checked in accommodation facilities, making up 80.6 percent of the visitors, while the rest of 19.4 percent were foreigners. The data is similar to the same period in 2015. European tourists made up the highest percentage, 74 percent of all foreign tourists, and most, 85.3 percent, came from European Union member states.

Accommodation facilities occupancy rate was 42.5 percent in July 2016, up by 3.7 percent compared to July 2015. Hotels reported the highest occupancy rates in July 2016, 62.8 percent, followed by tourist villas (36.5 percent), hostels (32 percent), inns (28.3 percent), student camps (28.1 percent), camping sites (27.4 percent) and bed-and-breakfasts (26.2 percent).

During the first seven months of 2016, accommodation facilities reported 5.89 million check-ins, 11 percent up compared to the first seven months of 2015. Romanians made up the majority, 76,8 percent, while the rest 23.2 percent were foreigners. The figures are similar to those reported in 2015.

The Romanian Border Police reported that 5.72 million foreigners visited Romanian during January-July 2016, up by 12.7 percent compared to the same time last year. Most foreigners came form European countries (93.1 percent), while 55 percent originated from EU countries.

Approximately 9.07 million Romanians traveled abroad during January-July 2016, 19.4 percent more than the same time last year. Most Romanians, 69.7 percent, traveled by land.