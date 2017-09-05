Over 100 Romanian troops participating in ‘Vigorous Warrior 17’ NATO medical exercise

Romania participates with more than 100 troops in the ‘Vigorous Warrior 17′ international military exercise running between September 4 – 22 in Lehnin, Germany, informs the National Ministry of Defence (MApN).

The purpose of the medical exercise organized by the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine (MILMED COE) is to jointly train and asses the interoperability and tactical maneuverability, including by the relocation of ROLE 2 Framework Nation Concept medical facilities. It also deals with the ability to handle a large number of victims of a military operation, the interaction between military and civilian national, multinational and private medical entities, with emphasis on civil-military cooperation, the assessment of the continuity of medical assistance all along the evacuation chain, as well as assessing the response capacity in the event of a biological incident (the outbreak of an epidemic), MApN said in the release.

The Romanian detachment is made of servicemen of the National Defence Ministry with ROLE 2 medical, postoperative and sterilization modules and a ROLE 1 medical treatment facility, as well as a C-27J Spartan medevac aircraft, while the Ministry of Internal Affairs participates with personnel and a CBRN special vehicle with decontamination trailer, a personnel and multiple patient transport vehicle, a CBRN primary investigation and evaluation vehicle and a special intervention vehicle.

Approximately 900 troops from 27 NATO member and partner countries take part in the exercise, and the Distinguished Visitors’ Day is scheduled for September 15.

This is the fourth iteration of the VW17 exercise that takes place every two years and which was hosted in 2011 by Hungary, in 2013 by Germany and in 2015 by the Czech Republic. This year Romania has the most substantial contribution since the creation of the exercise.