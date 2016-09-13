Over 100,000 freighters to stage nationwide protests unless car insurance rates are frozen

Freighters are asking the Government to freeze RCA car insurance rates at the next Government meeting and threaten to otherwise stage a protest on Thursday. 5,000 vehicles would take part in the protest in Bucharest and another 100,000 in the rest of the country, COTAR President Vasile Stefanescu stated.

The freighters’ representatives want short-term measures, namely the freezing of RCA rates at the average levels included in the Milliman report. “If the reference price is approved I don’t think the protest would still go ahead,” Vasile Stefanescu said.

“We believe that the RCA, which is mandatory and has a social component, should have had and should have an extremely transparent and public method of calculation, which hasn’t happened so far. It’s not transparent and public; so then there should be a reference [level] provided by the state one way or the other,” said Radu Dinescu, Secretary General of the National Union of Romanian Road Freighters (UNTRR).

On Wednesday, the freighters’ representatives will discuss with the Government and Competition Council the article concerning the reference tariff, and will be present at the hearings of the Financial Supervisory Authority leadership within the Romanian Senate’s Budget and Finances Commission, Augustin Hagiu, Honorary President of the Federation of Romanian Freighters (FORT), said.