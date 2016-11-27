Over 11,000 UNTOLD Festival subscriptions, sold in three minutes

Over 11,000 tickets to the 2017 edition of the UNTOLD music festival were purchased by spectators in the first three minutes since they were put up for sale.

Initially, the UNTOLD organisers announced that they were going to put up for sale 5,000 subscriptions, but allowed ticket purchase to all those who accessed the link in the first minute.

“We announce you that the first 11,000 subscriptions to UNTOLD 2017 were sold in less than 3 minutes! Although we had prepared a block of 5,000 subscriptions, to respond to the very high interest of the fans, we allowed everyone who accessed the purchase link in the first minute since the sale launching to complete the transactions. Thus, over 11,000 subscriptions reached the most passionate UNTOLD fans! Taking into account the high interest, next week, we’ll prepare a second block of subscriptions,” reads a briefing of the festival organisers.

The third edition of the UNTOLD Festival will take place in Cluj, in the period 3 – 6 August, 2017, the organisers announced on 23 November.

UNTOLD manager Bogdan Buda said back then that the festival is acknowledged worldwide and has become a true phenomenon.

“The third UNTOLD Festival edition will take place in Cluj-Napoca in the period 3 – 6 August 2017, it is the best moment. The first 5,000 subscriptions will be put up for sale starting Friday at a promotional price of 330 lei. Next year they will cost 550 lei. UNTOLD has become a true phenomenon, we have received acknowledgements that translated into awards and praises from event organisers in Europe,” Bogdan Buta mentioned.

Over 300,000 persons from 60 countries attended this year’s edition of UNTOLD Festival.