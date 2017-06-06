Over 130,000 tourists spend 7.5 million euro during Pentecost Day mini vacation

More than 130,000 tourists, of which 50,000 at the seaside and 45,000 in boarding houses across the country spent about 7.5 million euro during the Pentecost Day mini vacation (May 1 through 5), according to a press release from the Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR) sent to Agerpres.

According to the FPTR, more than 50,000 Romanians went to seaside resorts during the Pentecostal mini vacation and have spent about three million euro. The most crowded were the accommodation facilities in the northern part of the seashore – Mamaia and Navodari, but many tourists also arrived in Vama Veche. Families with children preferred the southern resorts (Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, and Neptun) whereas young people, in search of parties and fun chose the northern ones and Vama Veche.

This year, the hoteliers welcomed tourists with attractive offers for the Pentecostal mini vacation, the tariffs being 30 to 40 percent lower than those during the high season, and for the tourists who stayed for several days, the tariffs of “The Seaside for All” programme were applied. The tourist packages were varied, some of them included all types of dining. In addition to advantageous offers, the hoteliers have prepared programmes for children and parents this year.

Even if rainfalls were forecasted in the mountains, 20,000 Romanians booked a vacation in one of the hotels in the mountain resorts. According to FPTR estimates, tourists spent about 1.2 million euro. In the mountains, the accommodation cost between 80 – 500 lei per person. The most sought-after resorts were the ones in Prahova Valley. More than 45,000 Romanians preferred to go to boarding houses, those in the Bran area, Moeciu, Marginimea Sibiului ranked first in the list of requests. For such holidays, tourists paid about 2.4 million euro, according to the FPTR release.

The spa resorts were also in high demand during this period. Thus, 15,000 Romanians chose to spend their holiday in spa resorts, where they benefited from special treatment and relaxation programmes. At Baile Felix, three nights of accommodation with breakfast, at a four-star spa hotel, cost 600 lei. Overall, the 15,000 tourists paid nearly 700,000 euro for the holiday in the spa resorts, according to the press release.

The Romanians who wanted to spend time in nature turned their attention to the Danube Delta. A number of 1,500 people, especially passionate fishermen and tourists in search of adventure. As for tariffs, in the Danube Delta, for example, three nights of accommodation in a three star hotel with breakfast costs 500 lei per person. From the FPTR calculations, around 200,000 euro were spent in the Delta during this period.