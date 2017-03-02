Over 150 US companies to promote their offer in large-scale economic mission to Romania in October

The Embassy of Romania to the US and the US Department of Commerce have started preparations for the Trade Winds event taking place in Bucharest between October 18 – 20 this year, the Romanian Embassy to the US informs in a release.

Trade Winds is an annual US government-led trade mission, organized together with partner countries that represent an opportunity for US companies. Over 150 American companies from all fields of activity – industry, services, capital – are expected to participate in this economic mission of regional span. Representatives of the US and Romanian government and business milieu, as well as officials and business people from Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Serbia will attend the event that targets South-East Europe, allowing companies to take advantage of projected regional economic growth and gain a strategic foothold here.

According to Ambassador George Cristian Maior who was present on February 28 at the launch of Trade Winds preparations, “the organization of this important event in Romania shows not only the interest of the US business milieu in trade and investment opportunities, but also the increasing extent of the economic dimension of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership. The development of this dimension stays one of our diplomatic priorities and the launch of this program now, just a few months after the installation of the new American administration, is a confirmation of the very good premises that support our bilateral relationship overall.”

Trade Winds preparations will include a series of activities carried out jointly by the Embassy and US agencies, in Washington and in other American localities, to offer a detailed presentation of the Romania’s economic realities to the US business environment. Considered among these are the organization in early May, at the Embassy premises, of an interactive workshop on the topic of Romania’s business milieu, with the participation of major east coast companies.