Over 15,000 job vacancies at national level

As many as 15,183 job vacancies were registered on Friday at the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

Most of the job vacancies were registered in Bucharest – 3,650, Arad – 1,051 and Ilfov – 919, while the poorest offer was in Salaj – 42, Suceava – 26, and Mehedinti – 3.

At national level, most of the job vacancies were for security agent (1,237), textile garment assembler (916), unskilled worker in assembling, fitting parts (871), trade worker (835), unskilled worker in garment industry (703), merchandise handler (482), seller (480), cashier (401), automobile, truck driver (320), unskilled worker for assembling solid, semi-solid products (272).