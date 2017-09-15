Over 20 Romanian universities to participate in European Association Conference for International Education

As many as 21 Romanian universities, the Politehnica University of Bucharest included, take part in Seville, Spain, September 12 to 15, in the 29th edition of the Annual Conference and Exhibition of the European Association for International Education – EAIE.

According to a press release posted on the site of the Politehnica University, the “Study in Romania” pavilion, organized under the aegis of the National Rectors’ Council in Romania, is an initiative aimed at the internationalization of Romanian higher education and is supported through the portal www.studyinromania.gov.ro.

“21 Romanian universities will be participating, together with representatives of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, the Ministry of National Education, the Erasmus National Agency, UEFISCDI, the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain, the Federation of the Romanian Associations in Europe, USA and Canada (FADERE),” reads the press release.

As far as the Romanian delegation is concerned, the main objectives of the participation are represented by the increase of the visibility and attractiveness of Romania as a destination for university studies.