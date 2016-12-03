Over 23,000 interventions by Emergency Inspectorate crews in first ten months

The crews of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate General (IGSU) have participated in the first ten months of this year in over 23,000 interventions to limit and extinguish fires, the IGSU informs.

The 23,404 fires (on average 77 a day) recorded at a national level happened mostly in vegetation (44 percent), houses (22 percent) and in homestead annexes (8 percent), most of them happening in the area of Bucharest-Ilfov County and in the counties of Teleorman, Constanta, Dolj, Olt and Iasi, a press release remitted by the IGSU mentions.

During the interventions for this type of risk, 2,625 persons were saved and goods worth over 2.18 billion lei were protected.

The release also mentions that in the reference period, during the aforementioned fires 205 persons have lost their lives (197 adults and 8 children), and another 496 (463 adults and 33 children) were injured. Most deaths were as a result of fires caused by heating systems, broken electrical installations equipment or devices, broken, improvised or unsupervised heating equipment, as well as uncleaned or damaged chimneys. The highest number of injured persons (205) come from the 26 to 55 years of age category, usually as a result of their attempts to extinguish the fire.

Furthermore, the processing of the statistic data reveals the fact that, daily, 16 houses are affected by fires, for a total tally of over 5000 homes that required the intervention of specialized crews from the emergency inspectorates, a 2 percent increase over the similar period of last year.

The statistics for the first ten months also reveal that most interventions for home fires took place in the rural environment, the number of interventions going up by 5 percent, while the urban environment noted a 2 percent decrease, in comparison with the similar period of the past year.