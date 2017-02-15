Over 250 travel agencies and tour-operators from 14 countries to attend Romanian Tourism Fair

Over 250 travel agencies and tour-operators from 14 countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Egypt, Croatia, the Russian Federation, Greece, Israel, Moldova, Palestine, Poland, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Turkey and Hungary) will offer visitors of the Romanian Tourism Fair (TTR), which is held at the Romexpo exhibition grounds, personalized vacations depending on each ones’ budget and preferences.

Between 16 and 19 February, visitors will discover early booking, last minute offers, as well as travel packages for Romanian, Greek or Bulgarian seaside for this year’s summer, also city-breaks in the largest European capitals, offers for spending the Easter holidays far away from the city commotion, but also discounts for exotic destinations in trend such as the Canary Islands, the Dominican Republic, the Maldives, Thailand, Bali or Seychelles.

According to Lonely Planet (the largest travel guide book publisher in the world – e.n.), in 2017 countries such as: Canada, Columbia, Finland, the Dominican Republic, Nepal, Mongolia, Oman, Myanmar or Ethiopia should not be overlooked.

The tourist areas of Romania are represented by the County Councils of Bistrita, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramures, Neamt, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava and Timis. The tourism-promotion associations will also bring out programmes dedicated to all regions.

The Seaside – Danube Delta Association (ALDD) will release, within the TTR, the official movie titled “Mamaia 2017”, the Mamaia and Vama Veche performances and will promote the tourist offers of Constanta and Tulcea counties.

The TTR is organized and hosted by Romexpo, in partnership with the Romanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT), the Romanian Organization of SPA Owners (OPTBR), the Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR) , the National Association of Rural, Ecological and Cultural Tourism (ANTREC).

The visiting hours are between 10:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs, in the period 16-18 February, and on 19 February, between 10:00 hrs and 16:00 hrs. The price of an entrance ticket is 10 lei.