Over 3 M Romanians have moved abroad for work, Romania ranked 4th in EU in terms of emigrants

Over three million Romanians have chosen to move abroad for work, with Romania ranking 4th in the European Union in terms of emigrants, according to a United Nations report quoted TransferGo, by a Romanian company specialising in online money transfer.

The company says most of those moving abroad get to work in order to provide financial support to their families left behind in Romania.

Statistics with TransferGo reveal that over the past four years, 15,000 Romanians have remitted 280 million euros to Romania using the TransferGo online platform.

“The Romanian communities abroad are among the largest in Europe, and the UK is no exception. Most of the Romanians having decided to work in the UK did so for financial reasons. The Romanian community has increased in time, and it started being assisted by TransferGo through innovative money transfer services. This community is currently facing uncertainty after Brexit [the UK’s decision to leave the European Union], which just a major impact on all the immigrant communities in the UK,’ the report says.

According to the World Bank, about 4 million Romanians settled abroad by the end of 2015, having transferred 3.2 billion US dollars.

The main countries of origins of the Romanian remittances were Italy (937 million US dollars), Spain (740 million US dollars) and Germany (422 million US dollars).