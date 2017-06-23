Over 40,000 lei collected by the Telekom Romania Foundation for two social causes

The third edition of the Brasov International Marathon, powered by Telekom Romania, was not only an occasion to bring together over 2500 people in sport competitions, but also to support two social causes.

More than 20,000 lei were collected for the benefit of children and adults with serious diseases, money that will be donated entirely through the Telekom Romania Foundation. All fees collected after registering the participants in the 5,7 km race, but also 15% of the participation fees in the other races will be donated to HOSPICE House of Hope.

The second social cause that has been sustained was the “Supporting Andrei” initiative. It was about raising funds needed to carry out a right leg prosthesis surgery, at a specialized foreign clinic, for a 38-year-old boy who was the victim of a road accident. With the support of 23 fundraisers, through the Galantom platform, 22,530 lei were collected from about 300 donations.

In total, over 40,000 lei have been gathered through the encounter between the passion for movement and the desire to help those in distress.

Maratonul International Brasov has become emblematic for three fundamental reasons. First, for transformation. We know that, until recently, sport was perceived in Romania as something rather eccentric. By supporting this international event, we want to demonstrate that sport is a natural activity for any of us. Also, the Brasov International Marathon is also about the desire to promote globally the tourism potential of a wonderful local community. Last but not least, it is about giving hope. The fact that in this year’s edition we managed to support two social causes is the sign that the good happens when people work together, said Ruxandra Voda, president of Telekom Romania Foundation.

The sporting event, approved by AIMS, the most important international forum in the field, managed to achieve its objectives this year: to promote a lifestyle that does not lack the movement, to highlight the touristic potential of Brasov, and to support the activity of a social cause, such as the one of HOSPICE House of Hope, an organization that takes care of children and adults diagnosed with incurable diseases, as well as to sustain a social case that urgently requires support from the others in order to realize a difficult and an expensive operation.

2500 athletes of all ages ran at the third edition of the Brasov International Marathon, powered by Telekom Romania and organized by the Seven Stairs and SmartAtletic Association. More than 100 foreign runners from 21 countries entered the race, including: USA, Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Holland, Turkey, France, Poland, Ireland, Russia, Chile, Republic of Moldova.