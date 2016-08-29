Over 7,500 Romanian nationals registered with Electoral Roll abroad so far

Some 7,512 applications from Romanian nationals living abroad for registration with the Electoral Roll have so far been validated, says the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), in a press statement released on Monday to Agerpres.

Out of this figure, 5,627 requested postal voting, while 1,885 have chosen to cast their ballots at polling stations.

The applications for registration with the Electoral Roll with postal voting the first option came from 38 countries, while the option for a polling station came from 31 countries.

“The only place abroad where the minimum 100-people threshold to organize a new polling station was achieved is Soroca, in the neighboring Republic of Moldova, where some 115 Romanian citizens entitled to vote have been recorded,” reads the AEP statement.