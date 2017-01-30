Over 8.8 million EUR in fines after controls on import, export of goods in 2016

Romanian business persons were fined in 2016 by the Police over 40 million lei (more than 8.8 million EUR) for more than 36,000 violations of the law, and goods rd nine million lei (rd 2 million EUR) were also confiscated or impounded, following control actions of the import and export of goods, a release sent to Agerpres on Saturday by the IGPR (Romanian Police General Inspectorate) reads.

The Police recorded 2,711 crimes, of which 797 tax evasion, after checking the import-export activities.

The source adds that in 15 February – 5 May 2016, the operation INTERCONECT took place for the food trade tax evasion combating (meat, frozen food stuff, eggs, milk and others) and vegetables and fruit, from import or intra-community trade.

IGPR also informs that the control teams consisting of police staff, border police and specialists with the Agriculture Ministry and the National Sanitary Veterinary Agency (ANSVSA) have completed controls to 14,035 businesses and 36,558 individuals, recording 1,108 criminal files for 1,373 crimes of which 522 of tax evasion.

In October – December 2016, the measure plan INTERCONECT II unfolded nationally ending in 3,102 actions, 9,165 businesses and 18,033 individuals checked. The operation recorded 1,338 crimes, of which 275 of tax evasion, ending up in 1,063 criminal files. As many as 21,504 fines were given worth over 12,500,000 lei (rd 2.77 million EUR).

The Police in 2016 have continued the “EXPORT CONTROL” operation that was targeting 78,621 controls of the way the law is observed in the export operations of the domestic products and purchased in intra-community system, that reach the maritime Constanta Sud-Agigea Port, through railway, naval and road transportation, and are subsequently exported