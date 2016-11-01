Over 84 M online transactions in lei, 5 M in euro, in 2016

Over 84 million transactions in lei using online vehicles have been carried out in Romania so far in 2016, worth 1,600 billion lei, reveal data released at the end of last week by the Ministry of Communication and Information Society (MCSI).

At the same time, the online transactions in euro were rd 5.15 million, worth 62.4 billion euro.

According to data aggregated by MCSI, as regards the transactions in the national currency, the leu, most of them were conducted through Internet Banking (71.9 M), followed by Home Banking (11.18 M) and Mobile Banking (962,989).

As for the foreign currency transactions, in euro, of the approximately 5.15 million operations, as many as 4.41 M were carried through Internet Banking, 506,780 through Home Banking and 230,375 through Mobile Banking.

As far as the sums traded in the single currency are concerned, of the total 62.4 billion euro recorded in 2016, over 44 billion were Internet Banking transactions. At the same time, 18.35 billion euro was traded as Home Banking and 39.8 million euro as Mobile Banking.

The aggregate report on the usage of remote access payment vehicles was released by MCSI, with the specification of the number of users, the figure of the transactions and the total value both in lei and in euro for Internet banking, Home Banking and Mobile Banking .