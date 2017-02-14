Over EUR 4 billion foreign direct investments in 2016, one billion more compared to 2015

Romania attracted foreign direct investments worth EUR 4.08 billion in 2016, with over EUR 1 billion (34.4pct) more compared to the level registered in 2015, when investments totaled EUR 3.035 billion, according to the data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

“Direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled EUR 4.081 billion, of which the equity stake (including the estimated net reinvested profit) totaled EUR 3.899 billion, and intra-group credits registered EUR 182 billion net value”, the document shows.

Compared to the first 11 months of 2016, the foreign direct investments increased, by the end of the year, by EUR 153 billion, from EUR 3.928 billion to 4.081 billion.