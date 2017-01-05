Overdue debts on loans over 20,000 lei grew to 25.72 billion lei in November as compared to October

Debts on loans of over 20,000 lei granted by banks to customers rose by over 2 pct in November 2016 as compared to October, up to 25.726 billion equivalent lei, according to data of the Credit Risk Center within the National Bank, released on Thursday.

These overdue debts, centralized by Credit Risk Center represented in November 9.08 pct of the overall sums owed by banks’ customers.

Of the overall sum of overdue debts, 89.6 pct, respectively 23.048 billion lei are loans overdue for over a year, also on the rise by 2.2 pct comparing with the previous month.

At the same time, the number of overdue borrowers grew, in November as compared to October, from 180,906 to 181,555, but it still remains below the level recorded a year ago, when there were 186,436 overdue borrowers.

On the other hand, the number of reports to the Credit Risk Center decreased from 108,675 in October, to 100,341 a month later, but still remains above the level recorded in December 2015 (99,429).

In the case of individuals, the overdue debts on loans above the threshold of 20,000 lei also increased in November comparing with October, by 1.64 pct, up to 5,690 billion lei, from 5,598 billion lei the previous month and represented 5.49 pct of the overall owed sums. In this case too, the highest number of debts, respectively above 90 pct, represent over a year outstanding loans.

The number of debtors, individuals, grew in November to 155,593, from 155,467 the previous month but still remains below the one recorded a year ago, when there were 157,980 debtors.