Overdue loans in national currency down by 1.47pct, in foreign currencies by 5.47pct in August

The total value of overdue loans in lei of the population and companies, in August 2016, is worth 6.438 billion lei, down by 1.47pct against the sum reported in July, while the value of the overdue loans in foreign currencies dropped by 5.47pct, to 8.09 billion lei (equivalent), according to a release by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total value of the loans in lei was reaching in August 120.52 billion (by 0.61pct over the value of the previous month), of which 54.4 billion lei were sums contracted by the economic operators and 62.48 billion lei by the population.

The foreign currency loans stood at 97.74 billion (equivalent) lei in August (down by 1.67pct against July), of which 47.04 billion lei were loans contracted by economic operators and 48.47 billion lei by the population.

 

