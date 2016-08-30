Overseas Romanians returning home might qualify for 50,000-euro grants to start up businesses

Returning overseas Romanians can receive grants of up to 50,000 euros to start up businesses in Romania, according to a draft governmental programme to be put up for public discussion early this September, State Secretary with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Environment (MECRMA) Claudiu Vrinceanu told Agerpres on Tuesday.

The programme would be implemented by the Ministry of European Funds on a budget of 30 million euros coming from European funds under operational programme human resources. Each applicant would get up to 50,000 euros, which is seen as 90 percent of a start-up investment.

“As far back as February we were looking for a programme that could attract potential Romanian entrepreneurs who have gained experience abroad. We have decided at the government level to implement the programme as soon as possible, this autumn. We are counting on a programme with a total budget of 30 million euros under operational programme human resources that will stimulate overseas Romanians into returning home by investment and entrepreneurship,’ said Vrinceanu.

He added that the future entrepreneurs will also get business consulting and training services.

Vrinceanu mentioned that very many grant programmes are in the market on European or national funds, but potential beneficiaries know nothing about them.

He added that included among potential beneficiaries are university students having studied abroad and wanting to return to Romania, besides those who have worked abroad. The final eligibility criteria are expected to be finalised in a public consultation to start early this September, said Vrinceanu.