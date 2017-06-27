PAID: Number of compulsory home insurance policies stands at 1.67 million lei, in May

The number of active insurance against natural disasters policies (PAD) dropped by 2.29 percent, reaching on 31 May 2017, the number of 1,667,445, compared to 1,706,628 active PAD policies on 31 May 2016, according to the Insurance Pool against Natural Disasters (PAID) statistics, the company which issues this type of policies.

At the end of 2017, a number of 1,703,047 PAD policies were active, while on 31 December 2015 a number of 1,590,954 policies were active.

According to the PAID, at end-May, 75.8 percent of the active policies nationwide were concluded in the urban environment and 24.2 percent in the rural environment, and, depending on the type of home, 93.1 percent of the PAD policies were for homes of type A (homes with reinforced concrete, metal or wood resistance structure, with external stone walls, burnt bricks or materials subject to thermal or chemical treatment) and 6.9 percent homes of type B (with external walls of unbound bricks or non-thermal or chemical treatment).

By regions, most active policies were recorded in Transylvania (20 percent of the total), Bucharest (19 percent) and Muntenia (18 percent), and the least active policies were recorded in Maramures (3 percent of the total) and Bucovina (3 percent).

The PAID has been issuing compulsory homes insurance policies since July 2010. The main objective of the PAID is to cover the three main natural disaster risks of all the homes of Romania, namely earthquakes, floods and landslides.

The PAD is worth 20 euros for type A homes (with a sum insured of 20,000 euros) and 10 euros for type B (with a sum insured of 10,000 euros).