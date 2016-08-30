Pakistani national declared persona non grata in Romania for terrorist propaganda 10 years from now

The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) on Tuesday declared Shahzad Ahmed, a Pakistani national, persona non grata in Romania for 10 years starting now, after the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) revealed that the man posted online propaganda for several terrorist entities, says a release by SRI.

According to SRI, Shahzad Ahmed, an applicant for the right of residence in Romania based on marriage to a Romanian citizen, caught its attention in late 2015, when he entered Romania illegally.

“Following intelligence and operative measures, SRI found that the (Pakistani) individual has conducted activities that under the anti-terrorism legal framework are seen as posing risks and threats to national security. Specifically, the foreign citizen conducted propaganda activities online for several active terrorist entities in his home area, claiming supremacy of extremist Islam, inciting to global Jihad and being at the same time preoccupied with learning how to manufacture improvised explosive devices and components thereof,” SRI says.

At SRI’s request, the Prosecutor’s Office with the Bucharest Court of Appeal has notified the CAB, which declared the Pakistani citizen, Shahzad Ahmed, persona non grata.

Following the CAB decision, the Pakistani man was taken into public custody with support from the Home Affairs Ministry – the General Inspectorate for Immigrations pending his removal from Romania.