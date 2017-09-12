Palace of Parliament hosts conference launching the promotion campaign of Romania’s candidacy for a seat of non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 mandate

Senate President Tariceanu: We are supporters of more efficient, transparent and representative UN Security Council

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Tuesday, on occasion of launching the campaign promoting Romania’s candidacy to a seat of non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 mandate, said that Romania is ready to actively contribute with its experience and capacities to ensure the UN system efficiency.

“At present, the UN mechanisms are confronted with new challenges in areas where international cooperation and efficient multilateral intervention are essential. Romania is ready to actively contribute with its experience and capacities to ensure the UN system efficiency. We are supporters of a more efficient, more transparent and more representative Security Council, capable to respond to the concerns of all UN member states. The key-word of Romania’s candidacy is a long-term commitment in favour of peace, justice and development. This motto resumes the three main action areas of the UN and highlights both the experience gathered by our country, (…) and the awareness of the obligations we’ll be taking up as Security Council member,” Tariceanu underscored at the campaign launching conference, hosted by the Palace of Parliament.

According to the Senate President, Romania is the greatest Eastern-European contributor to peace-keeping operations and other types of missions of the UN in terms of staff.

He added that, in the area of international law, Romania always has supported and promoted the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality among states, peaceful solving of disputes, together with the observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu highlighted that achieving this national goal of foreign policy will allow Romania “the direct involvement in approaching the most stringent problems on the current global agenda.”

In his opinion, after Romania’s accession to the EU and NATO, consolidating Romania’s profile on a multilateral level is and must remain a priority of foreign policy.

In the context of the Great Union Centennial and taking over in 2019 the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, a new mandate of Romania to the UN Security Council would represent “the crowning of a historic cycle in which Romania has transformed and has become, among democracies, ready to assume the obligations incumbent on it on a superior level” as an international player, Tariceanu pointed out.

Chamber Speaker, on Romania’s bid for Security Council: We mustn’t wait 20 years for this chance

Romania can prove now it is one of the mature, balanced and efficient members of the international community, was the message of Deputies’ Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea sent on occasion of launching the promotion campaign of Romania’s candidacy for a seat of non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 mandate.

“In 2019, after the completion of the EU Council presidency, Romania will already be an experienced country in the EU. Our entire expertise, gathered including in the period of exerting the EU leadership, we can use it in successfully achieving the goals of the UN Security Council. We are in a stage when we look at these things as being not only what we want to do, but also what we can do. We mustn’t expect 20 more years for this chance. We can prove now that we are one of the mature, balanced and efficient members of the international community. Before everything, we must promote Romania’s candidacy by the book,” was Dragnea’s message sent by Carmen Mihailescu, Deputies’ Chamber Vice President.

Dragnea said that the European status, the strategic partnership with the US and the economic development of late must make out of Romania “an increasingly more present, more influential player” on the international scene.

He showed that the Romanian legislature is guided by values such as peace and security, combating climate changes, the rule of law, promoting women’s rights. Moreover, Dragnea presented the contribution of the Romanian Parliament to international events devoted to promoting these goals.

“In perspective Romania’s Parliament will be turned into a regional focal point for the inter-parliamentary union. Let us not forget that this international organisation grants a special attention to implementing the UN objectives and monitoring its bodies, that it gathers all world parliaments and has a special status with the UN General Assembly,” Dragnea pointed out.

He underscored that promoting Romania’s candidacy is of “national importance” and cannot be achieved in the absence of a “true and comprehensive” public debate.