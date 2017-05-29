Pardon draft law, tacitly adopted by Senate

The draft law for the pardon of certain punishments and measures of educational deprivation of liberty was tacitly adopted by the Senate, after the deadline for debate and approval was met on May 23.

The Chairman of Monday’s plenary sitting, Claudiu Manda read the note regarding the tacit adoption, so the draft will be sent for debate to the Chamber of Deputies, with a decision-making role in this case.

“This is the draft law on the pardon of some punishments and measures of educational deprivation of liberty. The legislative initiative is considered adopted by the fulfillment of the term,” Manda said.

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated last week that the pardon draft law cannot enter for debate on the Superior Chamber plenary’s agenda of the day since the Standing Bureau hasn’t received the additional report of the Legal Committee for this piece of legislation.

Registered at the Senate on January 31, 2017, the Government’s draft law on the pardon of some punishments was debated and amended significantly in the Legal Committee, the latter also granting it an admission report on May 8.

The Senate’s plenary subsequently decided to resubmit for a week the pardon draft law to the Legal Committee, the decision being a political one, taken by the Social Democratic Party – the Liberals and Democrats Alliance Party (PSD-ALDE) coalition (ruling – ed.n.), that argued that the law should be adopted in the form upheld by the Government and not in the Legal Committee’s version.