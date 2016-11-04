Paris Agreement on Climate Change comes into force: Romania pledges 43 pct cut in GES emissions by 2030

The Paris Agreement on Climate Change comes into force on November 4 after having been ratified by 72 countries, including Romania, which pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent until 2030 compared to 2005 in non-ETS sectors such as transport, agriculture, construction and the management of waste emissions.

Greenpeace Romania representatives consider that for South-East European countries, Romania included, the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy also requires an economic transition of the concerned areas.

Thus, mono-industrial areas like Gorj County, the economy of which is centered on the lignite mining industry, must make sure they timely develop new economic sectors capable of providing revenues and jobs. In addition, environmental activists consider that clear development strategies are necessary for the next years, and that they must be locally assumed and agreed upon by political consensus.

The Paris Agreement was signed on Romania’s behalf on April 22 in New York by Minister of Environment Cristiana Pasca Palmer.

In addition to the 43 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005, Romania also committed to participate in the European Union’s effort to reduce in the same interval greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent in non-ETS sectors, including transport, agriculture, construction, the management of waste emissions – a target designed for each EU member state depending on the GDP per capita.