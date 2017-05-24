Parliament appoints Eugen Nicolaescu as BNR Vice Governor, Daniel Barbu as AEP President

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a plenary meeting voting decided to appoint Liberal Eugen Nicolaescu as National Bank of Romania (BNR) Vice Governor and member in the BNR Board.

Nicolaescu’s appointment was decided by 275 votes to 39.

Eugen Nicolaescu, a National Liberal Party (PNL) representing Bucharest, will take over the position of Bogdan Olteanu who resigned as BNR Vice Governor, after he was placed under pre-trial arrest in a corruption case.

Nicolaescu had been previously validated by the joint committees on budget-finance by 31 votes to 3 for the remaining period of the five-year mandate assigned to Olteanu.

In the plenary meeting on Wednesday, senators and deputies also voted on the appointment of Daniel Barbu as Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) President.

He was appointed by 241 votes to 63.

On May 22 the joint legal committees unanimously validated the files of the two candidates proposed for the office of AEP President – Daniel Barbu – proposed by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) groups, and Maria Krause, proposed by the Save Romania Union (USR).

The AEP President cannot be a member of a political party. Within 15 days since the mandate validation, he must give up the political career. The mandate lasts 8 years and can only be renewed once.