Parliament designates Ecaterina Andronescu as chair of Special Committee for Centennial

The joint plenary of the Deputies’ Chamber and the Senate voted on Wednesday, unanimously, the draft decision for amending the annex of Romania’s Parliament Decision No.45/2017 regarding the establishment of the joint special Committee of the Deputies’ Chamber and the Senate for celebrating the Centennial of the Great Union and the War for Unifying the Nation.

Through this decision Parliament has designated Ecaterina Andronescu as chair of the Special Committee for the Centennial, after Senator of the Social Democratic Party(PSD) Lucian Romascanu, the Minister of Culture, resigned the office two months ago.