Parliament extends for 60 days activity of committee of inquiry into presidential elections of 2009

The activity of the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 has been extended for another 60 days, via a decision adopted by Parliament’s Joint Standing Bureaus, considering that its proper activity was “blocked” by Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar’s refusal to provide the classified dossier concerning the elections and by the fact that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi did not say whether she was at Gabriel Oprea’s on the night of the runoff.

“Bearing in mind the complexity of the activity of the parliamentary committee of inquiry and the fact that it was blocked by Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar’s refusal to put at the disposal of the committee of inquiry classified dossier no.213/P/2017, in order for it to establish the truth regarding aspects related to the way elections were organised in 2009 and to the result of the presidential elections, and also by National Anticorruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi’s refusal to answer whether she was present, on the evening of 6 December 2009, at Mr Gabriel Oprea’s house, we hereby ask that the committee’s activity be extended for another 60 days in order for it to accomplish the objectives included in the decision to set it up, by proposing the modification of Parliament Decision no.39/2017,” reads the request that the Joint Standing Bureaus approved on Wednesday.