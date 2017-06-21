Parliament passes no-confidence motion, Grindeanu Gov’t is dismissed. MPs of PSD and ALDE in meeting, after the vote. President Iohannis will organise on Monday consultations with parliamentary parties

At the joint plenary session on Wednesday, Parliament passed a no-confidence motion called “Romania cannot be confiscated. We defend democracy and Romanians’ vote” with 241 votes to 10.

Chairman Tariceanu: Gov’t is dismissed; Parliament will immediately inform President about that

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says now that Parliament has passed the no-confidence motion against the Grindeanu Cabinet, the Cabinet is dismissed and Parliament will immediately inform the President of the situation so that a candidate may be nominated for the PM office.

“According to the outcome certified by the standing bureaus, the censure motion passed. Since it passed, Article 113 in the Constitution says the Government shall be dismissed and Article 91 in Parliament’s joint regulations requires that Parliament immediately inform the President about the situation, so that a candidate may be nominated for the PM office,” said Tariceanu after the outcome of the no-confidence vote was made public.

After the outcome of the vote was announced, the MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), both in the ruling coalition, convened on Wednesday in a meeting at the Parliament House.

The national leaders of the PSD and ALDE, namely Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu didn’t make any statements.

Gov’t SecGen Ponta disappointed with PSD colleagues being glad censure motion passed

Government’s Secretary General Victor Ponta has expressed disappointment that his former colleagues of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) were glad that “the censure motion against the PSD has passed.”

“I am disappointed because I have seen colleagues from the PSD that were glad that the motion against the PSD passed. I believe that the PSD lost today, but perhaps Romania wins. Who knows? (…) I will stand beside the prime minister until the new prime minister comes,” Ponta stated at Parliament Palace.

When asked what he will do, given that he was excluded from the PSD, Ponta answered: “I believe that life does not end here with not being a member of the PSD. I am Romanian and I will do what I can for Romania.”

Presidential Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: President took note of Parliament’s vote; consultations with parliamentary parties Monday

President Klaus Iohannis was informed and took note of the outcome of the voting in Parliament on the censure motion, presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi stated on Wednesday.

According to her, the head of state will organise on Monday consultations with parliamentary parties.

ForMin Melescanu: Next PM should be competent, enjoy support from majority coalition

Senator of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE ) Teodor Melescanu said Wednesday that the next prime minister should be a competent person enjoying support from the coalition holding a parliamentary majority.

“Probably there will be talks and [Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule] will come up with a proposal. After they come up with the proposals, consultations will ensue inside the alliance. That should be a competent man enjoying support from the coalition holding a parliamentary majority,” Melescanu said at the Parliament House.

Asked whether or not he will be a member of the next Cabinet, given that he was the foreign minister in the Cabinet ousted on Wednesday in a no-confidence vote, Melescanu said, “There was a statement by [ALDE] national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu that the job assessment of the ALDE members of the Cabinet has not found them non exemplarily doing their jobs. So, he said that in his opinion the ALDE ministers should be kept in place. (…) I am hard pressed to say what the President will do. He will probably nominate someone representing a parliamentary majority.”

Melescanu added that the no-confidence motion can be a demerit, but he has nothing to reproach himself of in his career.

“Obviously this is a demerit, but there is nothing in my career that I should be reproaching myself of; on the contrary, I believe things went very good as far as foreign affairs are concerned,” said Melescanu.

He added that a government without political backing cannot function.

“First of all, the situation could no longer go on. There is no such thing as a government without political backing,” said Melescanu.