Parliament sets up special committee for Great Union Centennial celebration

The joint plenary meeting of Parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday the set-up of the joint special committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for the celebration of the Great Union Centennial and the War for Unifying the Nation.

According to the establishment decision, the committee will be in charge of ensuring the parliamentary dimension of organising the events occasioned by the celebration of the Great Union Centennial and the War for Unifying the Nation, ensuring the parliamentary oversight on the activities of the Centennial Department setup by Government resolution and ensuring the parliamentary oversight on the activities conducted by Romania’s Government through its structures in respect to the Centennial celebration.

Social Democrat Senator Lucian Romascanu is chairman of the committee.