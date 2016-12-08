Parliamentary elections 2016: Electoral promises made by the political parties (I)

Political parties are competing in electoral promises in order to win the parliamentary elections of December 11. Politicians promise to double salaries of the doctors and teachers, as well as the students’ allowances, to build new hospitals, to eliminate taxes and non-fiscal fees, as well as to continue the reforms to modernize justice. RomaniaTV.net offers a comparative analysis of the political programs of the main parties entered in the electoral competition.

PNL’s Governing Program

PNL’s government program has been adopted in completing the projects presented by Dacian Ciolos in the Romania 100 Platform. Liberals promise, in the government program, to reduce by 50% the number of taxes and fees, to increase the allowance for children, to double the salaries of the doctors, teachers and nurses, as well as to build eight regional hospitals. PNL campaign slogan is “Romania ahead”.

The fiscal and budgetary policy

General flat tax, of 16%, for social contributions. All the social contributions (social insurance contribution, social health insurance contribution, unemployment, risk funds, etc.), for both the employer and the employee, will reach 16%, cumulated.

General flat tax of 16% for the standard rate of the VAT.

Fiscal relaxation objective implemented on a short and medium term, in stages – aiming to increase the coverage of VAT receipts, to eliminate the underground economy and to stimulate consumption from the domestic production.

Establishing the Romanian Urban Rural Development Fund. It will be used for strategic investments and to cover financing gaps in critical areas, the assets reaching over EUR 11 billion in 4 years. Money will come from private investments.

Investment and Development Bank of Romania. BDIR will be established and will operate by similarity with the European Investment Bank, its shareholders being the ministries whose investments are developed by using the bank’s funds. BDIR will have a private management.

Targeting State aids. Granting EUR 1 billion in State aids will be translated into at least EUR 2 billion of investment over the next 4 years.

Profits produced in Romania to be taxed in Romania.

Budgetary transparency and tax simplification.

Decreasing the number of taxes and fees by 50 percent.

Facilities for employers.

Labor, family and social protection

The unitary pay law – including the professional categories in the public system in a salary grid which will recognize their status and importance in the Romanian society.

Eliminating taxes for all the pension categories.

Reducing income tax by half for parents who have a third child until he/she or they will be 7 years old.

Increasing allowances for all the children to RON 200, this increase being granted through social tickets for purchasing school supplies, clothes, food, etc.

Health

Building 8 regional hospitals, out of which 2 hospitals will be in Bucharest. Building 900 consulting rooms in the rural areas and in the small towns, through the program called “Doctor’s House”.

Guaranteeing the access to medicines.

Developing national educational and prevention programs to improve the health condition of the people and to reduce the costs of the treatments.

Improving the laws on the patient’s protection until December 31, 2017.

Continuing the parliamentary approach in order to adopt the Law on prevention in health.

Stopping doctor’s migration by DOUBLING THEIR SALARIES from July 1, 2017, and including the medical profession in the Romanian pay system on a rational grid.

Increasing nurses’ salaries by on average by 20% per year, starting from July 1, 2017, until they will be doubled.

Education

Investing in teachers – annual increase of the salaries on average by 20% starting from the second half of 2017, until they will be doubled, accompanied by the assessment of the teaching staff.

Reopening vocational High Schools at modern standards, in partnership with the economic environment.

Providing tax facilities to the investors who wish to enter in partnerships with the vocational schools.

Generalization of the compulsory education starting at 4 years, assuring seats in kindergartens and an additional number of 18,000 seats in schools, so that the education can be performed in one shift in all schools.

Introducing entrance examinations in High Schools, differentiated according to the followed High School. Introducing the differentiated Baccalaureate according to the High School’s profile, with different access to universities.

Amending the content of the manuals, in a simplified manner, adapted to the (national and international) assessment requirements and systems.

External assessment of the universities, while introducing ethics and professional criteria in the academic activity.

PSD’s Governing Program

PSD government program provides the increase of the minimum wage starting from January 1, 2017, the increase of the pension item, eliminating 102 non-fiscal fees from January 1, 2017, loans up to RON 40,000 for young people. PSD campaign slogan is “Dare to believe in Romania”.

Salary policy and taxes

Increasing the minimum wage from RON 1,250 to RON 1,400 in 2017, subsequently reaching RON 1,750 in 2020.

The average gross salary should reach RON 3,100 in 2017, and RON 3,950 in 2020.

Eliminating the tax income for doctors, IT workers with secondary education and employees with a gross salary of RON 200 per month.

Reducing the number of contribution for employees from six to two, namely keeping only social insurance and social health insurance contributions.

Those who ear annually up to RON 24,000 from self-employment will be exempted from tax, while those whose income exceeds RON 24,000 will have to pay an income tax of 10%.

Increasing the pension item from RON 871.1 to RON 1,000 until the year of 2017, then to RON 1,400 until the year of 2020. The guaranteed minimum pension will increase from RON 400 to RON 640.

For the pensions having a gross value of RON 2,000 per month or less, the income tax will be eliminated, while for those exceeding this value, the income tax will decrease from 16% to 10%.

Pensioners will not pay health contributions anymore.

Eliminating the infield tax.

Eliminating the tax for vehicles, motorcycles, vans, buses, tractors, trailers, transport vehicles, from January 1, 2018.

Eliminating 102 non-fiscal fees from January 1, 2017 – especially the fees from the Trade Register, consular and the citizenship fees, radio-TV fees, fees for loss or changing documents, extra-judicial fees and stamp duty, fees perceived by the National Pension House.

General VAT will decrease from January 1, 2018 to 18%, while VAT for real estate selling will be eliminated on March 1, 2017, and VAT for advertising will be reduced from 20% to9%, also starting from next March.

For the families with incomes under RON 5,000/month, PSD proposes deductions of RON 1,600/year for each child.

PSD wants to insure 75% of the costs of rent and utilities (maximum RON 900/month) for those who find a job in more than 50 km from home, where family income is under RON 5,000 per month.

Loans up to RON 40,000 for young people with the interest fully subsidized by the state. State will guarantee 80% of the loan value.

State aid scheme for start-ups: RON 200,000/project/entrepreneur. 10,000 start-ups per year. One day for submitting and approving projects!

Health

Building the Republican Hospital “Carol Davila” in Bucharest, until 2020.

Building eight new regional hospitals, until 2020.

Rehabilitation and modernization of existing infrastructure.

Each patient will benefit from a free medicine for his disease.

Regular updating of the compensated drugs list, first update on March 1, 2017.

Providing medicines for all patients in national programs.

Introducing new national programs.

Screening for identifying diseases with a high impact on public health.

Reviewing the pay system – The salary level starting from January 1, 2018:

EUR 1,200 gross salary – physician in training, first year

EUR 2,650 gross salary – 5 th degree specialist, clinical

degree specialist, clinical EUR 3,377 gross salary – 5 th degree MD, clinical

degree MD, clinical EUR 3,600 gross salary – 5 th degree MD, AIC/emergency

degree MD, AIC/emergency 0% income tax

Medical assistants – increasing salaries by 100%

Nurses and Social assistants – minimum gross salary of RON 2,150

Employees with secondary education in social care – minimum gross salary of RON 2,250

Employees with higher education in social care – minimum gross salary of RON 2,500