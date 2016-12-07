Parliamentary elections 2016: Foreign Affairs Ministry to ensure good functioning of polling stations abroad if parties’ officials aren’t there

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) will appoint three persons with the institution to look after the good functioning of the polling stations abroad where the political parties’ representatives will not be present on voting day, the MAE spokesman Ionut Valcu said on Wednesday.

“The MAE has appointed diplomatic and administrative staff with its foreign service and proposed people with the communities of Romanians abroad to be part of the polling stations offices from outside Romania. In order to have at least three minimum members for a bureau of a polling station abroad to be functional, the MAE has already designated three people. The maximum number is nine, and the parties will appoint representatives to these offices. If the political contenders will not nominate enough officials there, the MAE will ensure the staff with at least these three persons,” said Valcu.

Ionut Valcu explained that the polling stations abroad are more in need of a complete electoral bureau than the ones in the country since most of the Romanian citizens abroad are going to vote on additional lists, “which means the said lists should be filled in by the members of the respective electoral bureau of each polling station.”

According to the MAE spokesman, for the 417 polling stations abroad 1,993,930 ballots were sent, of which half for the Senate, half for the Chamber of Deputies. Along with the ballots, the other necessary materials were sent, too, such as the stamp stickers, the ‘VOTAT” stamps, control stamps, transparent envelopes, ink-pads, ink, printed forms, etc.

Valcu also reminded that of the 417 polling stations, 193 will function within the embassies, consulates and cultural institutes of Romania abroad, 217 are the proposal motivated by the MAE to be established abroad, while 7 polling stations are organized at the demand of at least 100 Romanian citizens who have registered in the Electoral Roll until 14 September. Of the said 7, one is in the United Kingdom, four in the Republic of Moldova and two in Spain.