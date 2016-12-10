Parliamentary elections 2016: More than 24,000-strong additional police force to ensure incident-free election process

Over 24,000 police officers will be slated nationwide to ensure the smooth unfolding of the parliamentary election process on December 11, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) announced.

The 24,000 staff will add to the current task force to see to the guard, protection and public order measures and prevent all antisocial acts.

The Romanian Police also announced having set all measures in place to make sure that the voting process runs free of incidents and all electoral incidents are promptly handled.

The citizens are invited to report any breach of the election law at the single emergency number 112.

At Title 9, Art. 385 – 393 the Criminal Code defines the deeds that represent electoral offences and the penalties they carry. Violations related to local elections are defined at Chapter 11 of Law No. 208 of July 20, 2015 on the election of Senate and Chamber of Deputies members and the organization and operation of the Permanent Electoral Authority, IGPR said.

The Romanian Police also mentioned that all Romanian citizens over the age of 18 can vote, provided that they are not subject to a voting ban under a final court ruling. Ballot casting is open on Sunday between 7:00 – 21:00 hrs.

More than 7,400 inmates want to cast their vote on 11 December’s parliamentary election

Over 7,400 inmates expressed their intention to vote this Sunday in the general election, on Friday told Agerpres the spokeswoman with the National Penitentiaries Administration (ANP), Cristina Cirlan.

“There are 27,486 detainees of whom 10,189 with a right to cast their vote in this Sunday’s parliamentary election. As many as 7,432 have expressed their intention to vote so far,” said Cirlan.

She added that the inmates could also ask until Saturday for the special ballot-box.

The ANP spokeswoman mentioned that in accordance with the law, the detainees could cast their vote if they meet all of the following conditions: they are aged over 18 on the day of the elections, included; they do have a valid Identity Card; they are detained on a preventive arrest warrant, are finally convicted or serving a custodial educational measure, but are not forbidden their electoral rights; reside or have their domicile in the county where the detention unit is; are Romanian citizens; ask in writing the electoral bureau’s chairman, through the detention unit’s administration, for the special ballot-box in order to cast their vote.